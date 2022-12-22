ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Thompson to serve as next chief judge for appellate court

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Larry E. Thompson has been sworn in as the next chief judge for the Kentucky Court of Appeals and will begin serving in the role on Jan. 2. Thompson was administered the oath of office this month by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice-elect Laurance B. VanMeter, according to a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville. The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville, KY
