The bridge to Astoria Hot Springs and the Snake River Sporting Club Is closed until further notice after it was damaged by a semi-trailer truck on Thursday morning. Timelines for damage repair and reopening of the Astoria Bridge won’t be known until the engineers from the Snake River Sporting Club have completed a full damage assessment.
I moved Spokane for a great job and am about to start my first winter here. Snow is sometimes nice, but I don't like the feeling of having all of my front door covered in thick snow. And the community service workers are often not prompt in clearing it.
CASCADES, Wash. - A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions. If you...
