Jackson Hole Radio

Astoria bridge closed after semi truck crash

The bridge to Astoria Hot Springs and the Snake River Sporting Club Is closed until further notice after it was damaged by a semi-trailer truck on Thursday morning. Timelines for damage repair and reopening of the Astoria Bridge won’t be known until the engineers from the Snake River Sporting Club have completed a full damage assessment.
KHQ Right Now

Mountain pass conditions for Friday, December 23

CASCADES, Wash. - A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions. If you...
