Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.

