Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Emily Blunt said John Krasinski had one condition before he said yes to their second date – and it involved an outfit change
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski tied the knot in 2010 after two years of dating. The couple met through mutual friends and now have two children.
Kate Winslet thought she'd died filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after holding her breath for over 7 minutes
The actor set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film, besting Tom Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation."
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
