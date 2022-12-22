ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Pete Davidson Has a Slam Dunk Christmas With His Younger Sister Casey

Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game. In Pete Davidson's stocking this morning? Tickets to the Knicks game. On Christmas, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and his sister Casey Davidson, 25, sat courtside at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers. (Also sitting front row for the game, which ultimately saw the Knicks lose 119-112? The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg and Questlove.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
E! News

Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet

Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?
E! News

Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
E! News

A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall

Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays. As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.
TENNESSEE STATE
E! News

E! News

229K+
Followers
58K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy