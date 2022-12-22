ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117

Percentages: FG .573, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-30, .600 (Irving 7-11, Durant 5-8, O'Neale 2-3, Watanabe 2-3, Warren 2-4, Sumner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Claxton 2, O'Neale, Simmons). Turnovers: 15 (Durant 4, Irving 3, Simmons 3, Claxton, Mills, O'Neale, Sumner, Warren). Steals: 7 (Simmons...
CLEVELAND, OH
SFGate

Portland 124, Charlotte 113

Percentages: FG .398, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Washington 4-5, Ball 4-10, Oubre Jr. 2-8, McDaniels 1-2, Rozier 1-7, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 3). Turnovers: 12 (Ball 3, Maledon 2, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals: 8 (Ball...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131

Percentages: FG .538, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Wall 4-6, Kennard 4-8, Morris Sr. 3-7, Jackson 2-2, Batum 2-6, Powell 2-6, George 2-7, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum 2, George). Turnovers: 19 (Wall 5, Zubac 4, George 3, Powell 3, Jackson 2,...
DETROIT, MI
SFGate

Houston 133, Chicago 118

Percentages: FG .556, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 17-44, .386 (Jal.Green 6-10, Porter Jr. 6-12, Garuba 1-1, Sengun 1-1, Eason 1-2, Gordon 1-6, Smith Jr. 1-6, Washington Jr. 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Smith Jr. 2, Eason). Turnovers: 12 (Sengun 4,...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

AFC-leading Bills adapt, overcome myriad challenges

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A case can be made that no NFL team this season has been better than the Buffalo Bills at overcoming myriad on- and off-field challenges and distractions. Whether dealing with weather-related disruptions, shuffling lineups due to injuries, or changing course to address in-game deficiencies,...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy