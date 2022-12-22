Read full article on original website
Related
The 3 most likely days to die of a heart attack are only weeks away
The holidays are supposed to be a time that’s merry and filled with joy. But we all know they can be stressful with shopping, bad weather, hectic traveling and all the celebratory food and drink.
Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms
A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.
Coastal flooding from Christmas blizzard could reach up to 3 feet in parts of Northeast on Friday
One of the worst major coastal flooding events on record – likely near Superstorm Sandy levels – is imminent for parts of the Eastern Seaboard as a soon-to-be bomb cyclone enters the Northeast.
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Heart attack deaths spike during the winter holidays
Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in the U.S. and during the winter holidays those deaths spike. A study in the journal Circulation finds more cardiac deaths occur on Dec. 25 than any other day of the year. The second largest is Dec. 26, followed by Jan. 1.Researchers say they don't know exactly why more people die of heart attacks during the last week of December, but they point to several factors that likely play a role.The holidays are often busy and stressful, routines are disrupted, people often eat and drink more and at the same time exercise...
Increased risk for heart attack during holidays, doctors say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This holiday season of giving also brings an increased risk of death. There are more heart attack deaths on Christmas day than any other day of the year.It's a combination of over-indulgence, cold weather, stress, and most importantly, people are reluctant to go to the hospital on a holiday.It all adds up to a 40% spike in heart attacks between Christmas and New Year's.Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in the U.S. and during the winter holidays, those fatalities increase.In fact, more cardiac deaths happen on Dec. 25 than on any other day of the...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Yes, You Can Actually Die of a Broken Heart
Extreme emotional shock can come with fatal cardiac consequences, writes Dr. Sian Harding.
How to know when dizziness is a sign of a more serious condition, according to doctors
A degree of dizziness is natural, but it's important to pay attention to how long, and how intense, your dizzy spells are.
Science Focus
Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
brytfmonline.com
5 signs of skin cancer
According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), skin cancer accounts for 33% of all diagnoses of this disease in Brazil. Each year, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) records about 185,000 new cases of this type of cancer alone. Dr. Adriana Villarinho, a dermatologist and member of the Brazilian Society...
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
Doctors dismissed these 3 young people's symptoms as migraines or drug-related — but they were really having strokes
About 10% of strokes happen in people under 50, but doctors may think young people's symptoms are caused by migraines, or drug and alcohol use.
Watch live: Christmas week blizzard threatens millions with life-threatening conditions, damaging winds
A dangerous blizzard, followed by an intense arctic blast is spreading across the country and bringing with it life-threatening conditions and thousands of travel delays and cancelations.
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
9K+
Followers
296
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0