Earlier this month reports hit that stated AEW TV was getting a refresh at the top of the new year, and that was cited as one of the reasons for Michael Mansury's hiring as the new Senior Vice President and co-Executive Producer of Dynamite and Rampage. It was then revealed that a new slate of ID shots for both shows were filmed over the weekend of Full Gear, and fans received their first glimpse of the new look for AEW in a video promo that played during Rampage. You can check out the promo for yourself in the video below (via Will Washington).

2 DAYS AGO