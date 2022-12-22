Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly leaving WWE at the start of 2023 and is already booked to appear at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo on Jan. 4. There's been plenty of speculation about Banks' future ever since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May, including what he name might be if she tries to wrestle anywhere outside of WWE.
WWE's first premium live event of the new year promises to be among the most crucial shows on the 2023 calendar. WWE Royal Rumble goes down at the end of January and will lock in at least two title matches for April's WWE WrestleMania 39. The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will go on to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and either Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the Showcase of the Immortals, respectively, barring any unexpected title changes between now and April.
Mandy Rose has posted a handful of statements online since getting released by WWE earlier this month. While she hasn't outright addressed the situation that led to her WWE contract getting terminated, she has confirmed her FanTime subscription page will continue to stay up for the foreseeable future. While promoting a new Christmas-themed photoshoot this week, she also wrote on her social media accounts, "Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I've gotten the last couple weeks."
The wrestling world is in the midst of a calm before the storm that promises to open 2023. New Japan Pro Wrestling opens January with a stacked NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 that will run on the same day as AEW's debut in Seattle, while WWE spends the entire month building to its big WWE Royal Rumble premium live event that promises to set WWE WrestleMania 39 season in motion. Among January's busy lineup of shows is the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, a television taping set to emanate from Los Angeles.
Sasha Banks' impending departure from the WWE has led to speculation online that she might eventually join All Elite Wrestling. Banks has reportedly already signed a deal with Bushiroad for a number of appearances and at least one match, starting off with New Japan's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo next week, but that still leaves the door open for her to join another promotion here in the United States. That speculation accelerated when Saraya announced she'd have a mystery partner to take on Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter on Jan. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.
New Japan Pro Wrestling is gearing up to put on one of the biggest dream matches of the modern era. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will host the long-awaited singles clash between IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, a bout that has been building for the better part of five years. As the story goes, Omega departed NJPW upon the creation in AEW. Hoping to have successors in place to fill his shoes, Omega called upon Ospreay and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. While Omega has been impressed by the Switchblade, he is often critical of the Commonwealth Kingpin's leadership abilities.
Stars from WWE and AEW all took to Twitter to celebrate Christmas Day on Sunday. Some showed off their haul from this year's celebration, others posted a photo with members of their family. You can see some of the best holiday-themed posts in the list below!. WWE will wrap up...
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has passed away at the age of 45. UFC announced the tragic news earlier today, stating that he had passed away on December 22nd. According to the UFC he is believed to have passed away due to presumed heart complications while at work, and UFC has released an official statement. On Twitter, the official UFC account wrote "The UFC family is saddened by the passing of the UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends." Bonnar is survived by his son, and our thoughts are with all of Bonnar's family and friends.
Bray Wyatt wrestled for the first time since WrestleMania 37 on Monday night, but most of the wrestling world won't get the chance to see it. Wyatt was absent from WWE television for months following his infamous loss to Randy Orton and was released by WWE in July 2021. He made his highly-anticipated return at Extreme Rules this past October and has been involved in a feud with LA Knight (and Uncle Howdy, kind of) ever since, but none of it has amounted to a match as of yet.
Earlier this month reports hit that stated AEW TV was getting a refresh at the top of the new year, and that was cited as one of the reasons for Michael Mansury's hiring as the new Senior Vice President and co-Executive Producer of Dynamite and Rampage. It was then revealed that a new slate of ID shots for both shows were filmed over the weekend of Full Gear, and fans received their first glimpse of the new look for AEW in a video promo that played during Rampage. You can check out the promo for yourself in the video below (via Will Washington).
