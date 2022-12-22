Read full article on original website
Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms
A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
These are the all-time coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state
As an arctic blast is set to bring bitterly cold temperatures to much of the U.S. through Christmas weekend, you might be wondering how low the temperature has ever gotten in your state.
Coastal flooding from Christmas blizzard could reach up to 3 feet in parts of Northeast on Friday
One of the worst major coastal flooding events on record – likely near Superstorm Sandy levels – is imminent for parts of the Eastern Seaboard as a soon-to-be bomb cyclone enters the Northeast.
Watch live: Christmas week blizzard threatens millions with life-threatening conditions, damaging winds
A dangerous blizzard, followed by an intense arctic blast is spreading across the country and bringing with it life-threatening conditions and thousands of travel delays and cancelations.
Freezing rain wreaks havoc in Pacific Northwest, snarls air traffic at Seattle's airport
An arctic blast that has sent the Pacific Northwest into the ice box is mixing with a strong Pacific storm Friday to create a significant ice storm across northwestern Oregon and western Washington.
Dozens dead after blizzard, bomb cyclone wreaks havoc across the US
A major winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to several states across the U.S., knocked out power to more than 1 million customers and snarled holiday travel has killed dozens of people, and that number is expected to climb.
Turbulence drops Houston-bound plane 500 feet in seconds, 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a flight heading for Houston hit turbulence.
Buffalo blizzard rivals historic 1977 snowstorm, officials say
The Christmas week storm that brought nasty weather and bitter cold to the eastern U.S. has also created a paralyzing blizzard in western New York that some officials say rivals one of the region's worst snowstorms in history.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
How the home to the Fiesta Bowl puts a spin on the classic grass field
Football players who will descend on Arizona's State Farm Stadium for the annual Fiesta Bowl and Super Bowl will get the chance to play on newly grown sod thanks to technology only in use by a few stadiums across the country.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening blizzard to impact millions ahead of Christmas
Start your day with the latest weather news – major winter storm, dangerous and potentially life-threatening cold temperatures and a strong earthquake rocks Northern California.
Buffalo blizzard causes whiteout conditions, travel bans ahead of Christmas weekend
A dangerous winter storm is causing the waters of Lake Erie to rise and bringing powerful wind and blinding snow.
'Buried treasure': James Webb telescope’s newest images show star at birth
A star is born, and scientists watch for the first time thanks to the "unprecedented capabilities" of the James Webb Space Telescope, according to NASA scientists.
Florida’s coldest Christmas in over 30 years could cause falling iguanas
The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either.
Death toll climbs to at least 27 in western New York after historic blizzard
A state of emergency remains in effect in Erie County, New York, after a historic blizzard dropped feet of snow in some locations on Christmas and led to at least 27 deaths, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Heavy snow, ice triggers thousands of power outages in Northeast
WELLINGTON, Vt. – The last gasps of a storm that traveled from coast-to-coast, bringing 6-7 feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada, blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains and a deadly severe weather outbreak in the South left its mark in the Northeast, causing thousands of power outages.
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
What is a seiche? Add this fascinating phenomenon to list of Christmas blizzard effects
Powerful winds produced by a bomb cyclone moving across the Great Lakes region are pushing wind from one end of Lake Erie to the other.
