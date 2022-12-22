Read full article on original website
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Dallas suburbs shine merry and bright among America's happiest cities, study says
Things are looking especially merry in Frisco and Plano, home to some of the happiest people in the U.S., according to a new study. The two Texas cities land near the top of a new study by SmartAsset that ranks the top 50 places where Americans are happiest in 2022. Frisco comes in at No. 5, and Plano, at No. 6.The study analyzes the 200 largest cities by comparing 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. "Research shows that in some cases, money does lead to happiness," the report says. "In fact, a 2021...
Quirky homes and celebrity pads get listed in this year's 10 hottest Dallas real estate stories
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read real estate stories in Dallas for 2022 — including big listings, market trends, and homes with ties to beloved sports and music stars.1. 2 quirky shipping container houses come on the market in Dallas' Fair Park. One form of housing that has captured people's imagination as of late is the shipping container home, and in February, there were two on the market from a Dallas developer who has made it his specialty. Both properties were located just a few blocks south of Fair Park....
Top 10 Dallas travel stories of 2022 escape to a tiny house, grand castle, and surfers' paradise
Editor's note: As we look back at the most-read travel stories of 2022, we can see that readers were eager to overcome high gas prices and airport headaches and escape for some fun. Our most popular stories featured a surprising new hot spot northeast of Dallas; easy one-tank getaways; news for fans of surfing and spa-ing; a getaway to a tiny house in East Texas; and a peek behind fixed-up castle walls in Waco.1. Surprising place northeast of Dallas could be ‘the next Austin,’ says Bloomberg. For years, cities around the country have competed for the banner of “the next...
From scandals to staff changes, everything that happened in 2022 Dallas-Fort Worth theater
Change was afoot this year in Dallas-Fort Worth theater, from company openings and closings to staff shake-ups and even a union kerfuffle.Perhaps the most high-level change was the appointment of Martine Elyse Philippe as the new Director of the Office of Arts & Culture in Dallas, a role she assumed just two weeks ago. She replaces interim director Benjamin Espino, and will oversee partnerships and support with arts and cultural organizations.Also recently announced were the new plans for the Kalita Humphreys Theater, designed by New York-based Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Home to the Dallas Theater Center since 1959 — and...
14 cool celebrations to bring in the New Year around Dallas-Fort Worth
Everyone likes to celebrate the New Year in one way or another, and Dallas-Fort Worth offers plenty of options for doing so. The following list is by no means comprehensive, but it gives a glimpse at the variety of different events taking place on New Year's Eve. Whether you prefer low-key or all-out, you can welcome 2023 in style.Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark presents Epic Family New YearIt may cold outside, but you can still swim to your heart's content at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie. Their New Year’s Eve celebration will feature circus and aerial performances, hula dancing,...
Dallas BBQ restaurant with Wagyu brisket will spin off location in Addison
Like a holiday gift to BBQ fans, a Dallas barbecue restaurant is expanding with a spinoff: Oak'd BBQ, which first debuted on Greenville Avenue in late 2020, is opening a location in Addison.It'll open at 4525 Belt Line Rd., a space that was home for 20-plus years to Chamberlain Seafood, the seafood spot from chef Richard Chamberlain.According to a release, it'll open in February 2023.Oak'd was originally founded by a group whose investors included Allen Evans and radio personality Kellie Rasberry. The restaurant is now owned by Michael Lane, who is also the chef.Lane is a native of Houston and...
All the best things to do in Dallas this Christmas weekend
With Christmas falling on a weekend this year, it's holiday events galore. There are only a handful of new events to check out, including two one-night-only holiday productions and visiting comedian.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this Christmas weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Still looking for dining options on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or restaurants to take out-of-town company. Find those lists here and here.Thursday, December 22Holiday eventsIf you haven't had a chance to check out a holiday event this year, there...
Taste of Chicago dishes out deep-dish pizza at two Dallas-area locations
Five months ago, there was no Taste of Chicago in Dallas-Fort Worth. Today, there are two.This family-owned restaurant serving deep-dish pizza and other Chicago specialties first opened in Addison at 14833 Midway Rd. in 2013, where they attracted former Windy City residents craving the meaty cheesy dishes of their hometown.But much of 2022 were dark times for Taste of Chicago fans: In January, owners Michael Kim and Suzana Alic, sister of original founder Emin Alic, closed the restaurant to execute a renovation, with a goal of creating a more efficient kitchen and a more attractive space.But the sun rose again...
Zillow's experts predict the top 5 home trends for 2023 in Dallas and beyond
Zillow analyzed its listings data to determine the top five home trends to watch in the New Year, and while it may be 2023, not 2020, many pandemic-era home fads are still hanging on.Do not disturbTake, for example, segmented layouts. The past three decades have seen contractors taking down walls to create open-concept spaces, but more than a quarter of all Zillow listings mention "privacy" or "private spaces," up 7 percent over last year."The pandemic exposed the fatal flaw of the open floorplan once everyone was living, working, and schooling at home: the lack of privacy. A soundless space for...
New subs and bagels rise to the top of this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For the best Christmas lights, go here.1. Florida sandwich chain brings its hot & cold subs to Dallas-Fort Worth. A sub sandwich restaurant chain founded in Florida is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with two locations in the works. Called Jon Smith Subs, it's a chain known for its subs made fresh and novel French fries, and will debut in North Texas in mid-2023.2. Artisanal...
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 best spots for a Champagne toast
It's the season for toasts, and that brings us to our theme for the December edition of Where to Drink, our monthly roundup of the best spots in town to grab a drink: Where to get a glass of bubbly.Champagne is kind of abuzz right now, with a few recent openings, and those appear on this DFW-wide list.Here are five best bars right now for sparkling toasts:CoupesFrench-inspired bar claims to be newly open at 4234 Oak Lawn Ave. at The Shops of Highland Park, but definitely by New Year's Eve, with a selection of champagnes, sparkling wines, and still wines...
New faith-based musical backed by Duck Dynasty stars pitches its tent at The Colony's Grandscape
A brand-new "theatrical event" about the life of Jesus Christ will premiere at Grandscape in The Colony in May 2023.Called His Story: The Musical, it's produced and directed by Tony Award-nominated talent and written by Dallas-based Anna Miriam Brown, now 22, who was just 16 when she started working on the book, music, and lyrics.A new state-of-the-art, 1,300-seat performance venue called the Broadway Tent will be set up in the (currently empty) lot in front of Grandscape's Ferris wheel. Designed by Matthew Churchill Productions, Ltd., it will feature plush seating, 360-degree overhead projection mapping, and full A/C and heating.“Immediately on...
Bar in Dallas' Medical District whose owner died will close before Xmas
What is surely one of the more resilient bars in Dallas has closed: Redfield's Tavern, a bar in the Medical District that endured the pandemic and the death of its co-founder, is closing after three years. According to owner Katy Tillotson, who calls Redfield's "the little bar that could," it'll close on December 23. The bar opened in 2019, a project between Katy and her husband, veteran bar owner Joe Tillotson, who'd co-founded a string of well-known venues including Barley House, City Tavern, Katy Trail Ice House, Banditos, and Bryan Street Tavern. Katy knew the Medical District because she'd worked at Children's Medical...
How to help animals during the cold front crossing Dallas-Fort Worth
Forecasters are warning of life-threatening cold in Dallas-Fort Worth and most of the U.S. this week, due to an arctic air mass swooping down across the South. The cold will move in on Thursday afternoon, dropping to teens at night, and remaining frigidly cold on Friday with a high of 25 degrees. On Saturday, it'll barely reach freezing, and then will finally creep back up into the low 40s on Sunday. Humans can hunker down but animals are vulnerable, and animal groups are stepping up with warnings and advice, including, all caps, BRINGING YOUR PETS INSIDE. Safe Outdoor Dogs Act The Safe Outdoor Dogs...
This Dallas restaurant news roundup overflows with yummy wintry specials
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas is on the drinky side, with lots of winter and holiday cocktails, because holidays are made for drinking. There are also new restaurant openings, new menus, limited-edition items, and a special bakery holiday pop-up. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news, with items collected from press releases, online posts, and special-delivery telegrams: Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine is opening a location at The Riverwalk development in Flower Mound, at 4400 Riverwalk Dr. in spring 2023, featuring Southern hospitality and backyard cuisine including prime rib, smoked chicken, grilled salmon and trout, baby back ribs, blue cheese chips,...
Grand Prairie's Prairie Lights goes dark for 2 nights due to frigid weather
Prairie Lights, the beloved drive-thru Christmas Lights park in Grand Prairie, is closing for two nights - Thursday, December 22-Friday, December 23 - due to weather.In a Facebook post, organizers said, "Prairie Lights Holiday Lights Experience will be closed on Thursday & Friday, December 22 & 23 due to extreme weather conditions. Please remember, General Admission tickets are valid every night through New Year’s Eve. We appreciate your patience and look forward to welcoming guests following the closure."When a commenter asked if it was a joke, they further explained, "With the forecasted sub-zero wind chills, this closure is for the...
Dallas-based Hall Group tops off 3 new buildings at its Frisco campus
Dallas-based developer Hall Group, never one to sit idle, has topped out three new towers at Hall Park in Frisco which represent the first phase a new campus masterplan, and are expected to be open by the end of 2023. The mixed-use buildings will join Hall Group's 162-acre Hall Park and add a whole live-play-work component. They include: a 16-story, Class AAA office tower a 224-key boutique hotel and suites a 19-story, luxury multifamily residential tower The "topping out" signals the last pour of concrete on the roof level of the buildings. According to a release, the topping out was accompanied by an entire ceremony...
Enchant holiday event at Dallas' Fair Park temporarily closing due to winter weather
UPDATE 12-23-2022: Enchant also will be closed Friday, December 23 due to weather. They are offering date changes for affected ticket holders to attend another night through January 1, and refunds for those who will not be able to reschedule at www.enchantchristmas.com.---Enchant, the popular outdoor holiday lights experience at Dallas' Fair Park, will be canceled Thursday, December 22 due to impending severe winter weather.In a statement, organizers say: "Unfortunately, due to the forecast of severe weather on Thursday, December 22, in Dallas, Enchant has made the difficult decision to not open on Thursday evening this week. We are offering...
Artisanal authentic New York-style bagel shop rises in downtown Dallas
Downtown Dallas is due to get some authentic, artisanal bagels: Starship Bagel, an old-school bagel shop that serves New York-style bagels, specialty shmears, lox, and coffee, will open a shop at 1520 Elm St., along Stone Street Gardens, with a front-row view of The Eye sculpture. Owner-founder Oren Salomon says he's hoping to be open and rolling out bagels in early 2023. Salomon debuted Starship in 2021, when he opened the first location in Lewisville, doing New York-style bagels made in small batches with the most premium ingredients, in classic varieties such as Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, Everything, Garlic, Salt, and Zaatar. Starship features...
Walmart now delivering groceries via drones at 11 stores around Dallas
The drones have landed at Walmart: Drone delivery service is now available at 11 stores in the Dallas area, including East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson. This marks the entry of Walmart’s drone delivery service in Texas, part of a plan to expand its drone offering to 4 million additional households across six states. In partnership with DroneUp, Walmart will offer drone delivery in five other states in addition to Texas by the end of the year — Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and Virginia — for a total of 34 stores making drone delivery in 23 cities nationwide by year end. Drone...
