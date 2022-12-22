Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Spotted Covering Face After Partying With Models In Miami Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors
Fans are wondering if rumored couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are really a thing after the actor was spotted living it up and partying with models in Miami last week. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 48, was photographed by paparazzi donning a black face mask, black baseball cap, a crisp button-down, jeans and white sneakers in-between parties while hanging with Tobey Maguire and art collector Helly Nahmad.
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva’s Complete Relationship Timeline: He ‘Gave Meaning to My Life’
Nothing but a number. Richard Gere may be more than thirty years older than wife Alejandra Silva, but the two are determined to live every day to the fullest with their family. “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out […]
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
Robert De Niro once told off Leonardo DiCaprio, and here’s why
Both Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are considered Hollywood legends today having made some of the best movies of all time between them. But when the two actors worked together on This Boy’s Life, it’s safe to say De Niro was in charge after it’s revealed he had to tell a young DiCaprio off on set.
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
31 Women Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated or Has Been Rumored to Have Dated
Leonardo DiCaprio: Academy Award winner, environmentalist, humanitarian and… ladies man. Ever since DiCaprio rose to the spotlight in 90s, he was known for having some beautiful woman around his arm. With time, keeping up with his love life became a part-time hobby. And for those of you who haven’t followed his personal life closely, here’s one thing you should know: DiCaprio historically only dates women under 25 years old. And no that number hasn’t changed since he’s gotten older, the patterns has only continued…
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise, 16, Bundle Up In Sweats & Coats For Casual Dinner In New York City: Photos
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise stepped out to grab some dinner in New York City on the evening of Dec. 4. The mom/daughter duo picked up food at Los Tacos No. 1. They were photographed leaving the restaurant, with Suri drinking a Coca Cola. Katie also appeared to be carrying the duo’s takeout food from the busy eatery.
Inside Emily Ratajkowski’s NYC date night with new man Jack Greer
She hit the jackpot! Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed an intimate date night with rumored new man Jack Greer at West Village hot spot The Commerce Inn on Wednesday night. “She was in a deep conversation [with Jack] talking about something serious,” an eagle-eyed spy exclusively tells Page Six on Friday. We’re told the pair were sipping on martinis and posted up at the romantic restaurant for a few hours. “They were the only people there” at the end of the night, the source says, adding that the duo “closed down the restaurant” a little before midnight. Greer, 35, was dressed casually in a navy sweater...
'Eric The Trainer' Fleishman, Celebrity Trainer, Dead At 53
Eric Fleishman, AKA "Eric The Trainer," famed celebrity trainer, unexpectedly died at the age of 53 on Thanksgiving, TMZ Sports has confirmed. Fleishman passed Thursday morning at his home in Glendale, CA. Eric served as a personal trainer to many big stars in TV, movies and the music industry, working...
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
Brad Pitt’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—See The 30-Year-Old Beauty He Just Went Public With On His 59th Birthday!
According to reports, as well as going on a few dates with 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski, who is now allegedly dating 29-year-old former SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the 59-year-old Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood actor has also been secretly dating Ines de Ramon for a few months now. They have been papped together on quite a few occasions, and they were most recently spotted getting out of a car in Hollywood on Pitt’s 59th birthday on December 18th. (Fun fact, her birthday is just one day later on December 19th, so they had double the reasons to celebrate!)
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet hang at hottest new Los Angeles haunt
Hollywood’s two biggest stars — Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet — had dinner together at Los Angeles’ hottest private club on Wednesday night, sources tell Page Six. The pair were photographed driving to West Hollywood’s Bird Streets Club — with DiCaprio, 48, behind the wheel and Chalamet, 26, in the passenger seat. The duo previously starred together in the Netflix disaster comedy, “Don’t Look Up,” and Chalamet has previously said in a recent Vogue UK interview that DiCaprio has given him past career advice over the years, including, “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” Inside the starry haunt, we...
LaBeouf, Lohan and 16 Other Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
The Witcher showrunner teases Henry Cavill sendoff for season three
Henry Cavill’s character will be given a “heroic sendoff” at the end of The Witcher’s third season.The season three finale will feature Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth set to lead the hit Netflix fantasy series starting with season four.Showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill’s.goodbye in a new interview, following the Christmas Day release of the Witcher spin-off Blood Origin.““Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan’s character]. To me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it...
Buccal Fat Removal Is Dividing TikTok Into Pro- and Anti-Cheeks — Plastic Surgeon Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)
As if we thought there weren’t enough aspects of our appearance to be insecure about, the end of 2022 had to add another to the list. Now, people all over the world are concerned about the amount of buccal fat they have in their cheeks, thanks to a rising TikTok trend. Basically, after Lea Michele posted a new sultry selfie, people began speculating that she had buccal fat (pronounced “buckle fat”) removal, which she still has yet to comment on.
Barack Obama Reveals Favorite Movies, Music and Books of 2022: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Beyoncé and Michelle Obama’s Memoir Make the Cut
Barack Obama has again shared his picks for the year’s best, including his favorite movies, music and books. “I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing his picks in each medium in three separate posts and asking his followers to share their own favorites with him: “What did I miss?”More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Reporter Music Editor Picks the 10 Best Songs of 2022Hollywood Reporter TV Critics Pick Best Episode of a Bad Show, Sweetest Subplot and More 2022 Small-Screen SuperlativesHollywood Reporter Music Editor Picks the...
Bow Down to Prince Louis' Royal Family Christmas Walk Debut
Prince Louis continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Case in point? For the first time ever, the 4-year-old joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as siblings Prince...
