According to reports, as well as going on a few dates with 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski, who is now allegedly dating 29-year-old former SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the 59-year-old Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood actor has also been secretly dating Ines de Ramon for a few months now. They have been papped together on quite a few occasions, and they were most recently spotted getting out of a car in Hollywood on Pitt’s 59th birthday on December 18th. (Fun fact, her birthday is just one day later on December 19th, so they had double the reasons to celebrate!)

1 DAY AGO