Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Emily in Paris' Camille Razat Reveals Her Season 4 Hope After Her Character's Big News
Watch: Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 4. Warning: This article features spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Don't say "au revoir" to Camille and Emily's friendship just yet. In fact, Emily in Paris star Camille Razat exclusively told E! News that she's staying...
Hey, Sassenachs: The Outlander Season 7 Teaser Is Here
Watch: "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!. You'll have to wait a bit longer to hear Jamie say, "Hello, sassenach." Starz has released a first look for season seven of Outlander, confirming that the next installment won't arrive until summer 2023. And the wait will certainly feel like a droughtlander, as the new teaser hints that drama is coming for Fraser's Ridge. But what's new there?
Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time
From ho-ho-ho to no-no-no. We here are E! News love the holidays. The time spent with family. The seasonal beverages. The twinkling lights. The food. And, of course, the movies. There's nothing we love more than a cozy Sunday evening spent watching Hallmark's latest cheesy but irresistible Countdown to Christmas movie with a steaming cup of hot cocoa. (We have the evidence: We ranked all of 2022's offerings. Yes, all of them.)
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her...
Why, No, We Aren't Yet Over These 2022 Splits
Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both...
We're All Alright After Checking In With That '70s Show's Stars
Get ready to head back to Point Place. Netflix is launching a That '70s Show sequel series, aptly titled That '90s Show, Jan. 19, 2023. The new sitcom will take viewers back to the Forman...
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & a Complete Guide to the GMA3 Drama
Long hours, close quarters, bonding, confiding, commiserating: There are reasons why a workplace romance is a pretty common occurrence. Yet for whatever reason, it feels wild when it happens on...
Emily in Paris' Camille Razat Teases What's Next for Character
Warning: This article features spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Don't say "au revoir" to Camille and Emily's friendship just yet. In fact, Emily in Paris star Camille Razat exclusively...
Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Jack Greer After Pete Davidson Outings
Emily Ratajkowski sealed this outing with a smooch. The model—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage—was spotted sharing a kiss with iggy...
See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time. And while each...
Tom Hanks, Zooey Deschanel and More Stars You Forgot Were in Classic Holiday Movies
Watch: 5 Holiday Movies Straight Off the Naughty List!. It's not a Christmas movie without Santa Claus—and an unexpected actor. Around the world, people are getting in the spirit of the holidays by watching classic films centered around the most wonderful time of the year. And while some stars have quickly become Hallmark staples, there are many others who have starred in festive films.
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
Immortal Beloveds: See the Cast of Twilight Then and Now
Watch: Did Taylor Swift Almost Appear in The Twilight Saga?. Vampires: Everyone else gets older, but they stay the same age. Kristen Stewart, a child actress who rocketed to stardom after winning the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise over dozens of other actresses, basically grew up in the public eye—hence her bemusement when it comes to the very idea of fame. "I did Twilight when I was 17," she said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Season podcast in 2015. "It came out when I was 18 and my life was never even remotely the same."
Lady A’s Charles Kelley Details Struggle With Addiction in New Music
Charles Kelley is sharing his goodbye letter to alcohol. On Dec. 23, the Lady A singer released a new song detailing his struggle with addiction. Titled "As Far As You Could," the personal track...
