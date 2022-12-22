ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey, Sassenachs: The Outlander Season 7 Teaser Is Here

Watch: "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!. You'll have to wait a bit longer to hear Jamie say, "Hello, sassenach." Starz has released a first look for season seven of Outlander, confirming that the next installment won't arrive until summer 2023. And the wait will certainly feel like a droughtlander, as the new teaser hints that drama is coming for Fraser's Ridge. But what's new there?
Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time

From ho-ho-ho to no-no-no. We here are E! News love the holidays. The time spent with family. The seasonal beverages. The twinkling lights. The food. And, of course, the movies. There's nothing we love more than a cozy Sunday evening spent watching Hallmark's latest cheesy but irresistible Countdown to Christmas movie with a steaming cup of hot cocoa. (We have the evidence: We ranked all of 2022's offerings. Yes, all of them.)
Why, No, We Aren't Yet Over These 2022 Splits

Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both...
Tom Hanks, Zooey Deschanel and More Stars You Forgot Were in Classic Holiday Movies

Watch: 5 Holiday Movies Straight Off the Naughty List!. It's not a Christmas movie without Santa Claus—and an unexpected actor. Around the world, people are getting in the spirit of the holidays by watching classic films centered around the most wonderful time of the year. And while some stars have quickly become Hallmark staples, there are many others who have starred in festive films.
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
Immortal Beloveds: See the Cast of Twilight Then and Now

Watch: Did Taylor Swift Almost Appear in The Twilight Saga?. Vampires: Everyone else gets older, but they stay the same age. Kristen Stewart, a child actress who rocketed to stardom after winning the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise over dozens of other actresses, basically grew up in the public eye—hence her bemusement when it comes to the very idea of fame. "I did Twilight when I was 17," she said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Season podcast in 2015. "It came out when I was 18 and my life was never even remotely the same."
