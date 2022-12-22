Watch: Did Taylor Swift Almost Appear in The Twilight Saga?. Vampires: Everyone else gets older, but they stay the same age. Kristen Stewart, a child actress who rocketed to stardom after winning the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise over dozens of other actresses, basically grew up in the public eye—hence her bemusement when it comes to the very idea of fame. "I did Twilight when I was 17," she said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Season podcast in 2015. "It came out when I was 18 and my life was never even remotely the same."

