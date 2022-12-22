Read full article on original website
Pete Davidson Has a Slam Dunk Christmas With His Younger Sister Casey
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game. In Pete Davidson's stocking this morning? Tickets to the Knicks game. On Christmas, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and his sister Casey Davidson, 25, sat courtside at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers. (Also sitting front row for the game, which ultimately saw the Knicks lose 119-112? The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg and Questlove.)
See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the...
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Romance With Boyfriend Selema Masekela in Must-See Video
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Wants to See Idris Elba in Black Panther 3. Lupita Nyong'o has love on the brain this holiday season. On Dec. 23, the Oscar winner surprised her fans and followers when she debuted her romance with Selema Masekela, 51, on social media. "We just click!" Lupita, 39,...
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet
Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?
Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion
Watch: Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Goes Missing Amid Tory Lanez Trial. A verdict has been reached in Megan Thee Stallion's legal case. Rapper Tory Lanez was charged with three felony counts after he was accused of shooting Megan's feet in 2020, per the Associated Press. The jury determined Dec. 23 that Lanez is guilty on the counts of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
Tearful Kim Kardashian Details Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is opening up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North,...
Nick Cannon Sleighs As Santa Claus For Christmas With Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Love
Nick Cannon really took jolly old Saint Nicholas to heart. For Christmas, the dad of 11—with one on the way—dressed as Santa Claus as he celebrated the holiday with Bre Tiesi and their 6-month-old son Legendary Love. "Ol saint @nickcannon," the Selling Sunset star captioned a photo, which saw Nick and Legendary wearing matching Santa hats.
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Blended Family Celebrated “Hummingbird Christmas”
Watch: Ben Affleck Engraved "Not Going Anywhere" on Jennifer Lopez's Ring. Four months after celebrating their wedding in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rang in their first holiday season as a married couple. That meant movie nights, stockings, hot cocoa and a Christmas party, as Jennifer revealed in photos from her On The J.Lo newsletter.
See Kylie Jenner’s “Most Special” Christmas Gift from Kris Jenner
Lovey did it again! Kris Jenner gave daughter Kylie Jenner the perfect Christmas present for a mom of two. Kylie, 25, revealed a photo of "the most special gift" on her Instagram Story Dec. 25,...
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her...
How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama Barker on Her 17th Birthday
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife showered the teen with love. The Kardashians star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
Why Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care About the Nepotism Debate
Kate Hudson's knives aren't out when it comes to nepo babies. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress weighed in on the recent discourse about "nepotism babies" in Hollywood, after Vulture...
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
Diddy Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. It's all about love for Diddy during the holidays. On Christmas Day, the "Gotta Move On" rapper shared family photos from the holiday spent with his six kids, which included the first glimpse at his newborn baby girl, Love Sean Combs.
A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays. As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict: See Their Photo
Family will always remain the same for Tia Mowry. More than two months after the Family Reunion star announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage, the actress...
We're All Alright After Checking In With That '70s Show's Stars
Get ready to head back to Point Place. Netflix is launching a That '70s Show sequel series, aptly titled That '90s Show, Jan. 19, 2023. The new sitcom will take viewers back to the Forman...
Neil Patrick Harris’ Twins Harper and Gideon Are All Grown Up in New Photo
Watch: Neil Patrick Harris Details "Unfortunate Events" Season 2. Neil Patrick Harris is unveiling his most legendary family photo. The Series of Unfortunate Events actor posted a new pic in honor of Christmas, showing him and husband David Burtka with their 12-year-old twins Harper and Gideon. The smiling family of...
