BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Next year is expected to be a busy year, as crews will be starting work on the permanent facility of the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol. Around $500 million all in -- that's how much the price-tag is estimated for the permanent facility. With ground on the full site broken earlier this month, officials say it is time to get dirt turning with a few tweaks to the original plans.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO