Town of Jonesborough asking residents to conserve water due to line leaks
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough. The Town of Jonesborough is asking residents to conserve water. Town leaders say they are dealing with multiple line leaks. They say now that temperatures are warmer, residents no longer need to let faucets...
State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — UPDATE: Lamar and Grandview will be open for water distribution again Tuesday morning 9 a.m. to noon. Each household will get three one-gallon jugs. Washington County, Tenn. Mayor Joe Grandy has declared a state of emergency in response to water leaks in Jonesborough. Town manager Glenn Rosenoff said in a press conference Monday, water distribution points will open at Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools from 7 until 9 p.m.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol still on track to open in 2024
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Next year is expected to be a busy year, as crews will be starting work on the permanent facility of the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol. Around $500 million all in -- that's how much the price-tag is estimated for the permanent facility. With ground on the full site broken earlier this month, officials say it is time to get dirt turning with a few tweaks to the original plans.
Boil water advisory issued in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water advisory has just been issued for one water system in Russell County. It affects Hansonville Water Works System. People in the Hansonville and Green Valley areas should boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The issue comes from...
Verizon customers having issues dialing 911 in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials said Monday morning. Anyone with trouble contacting Hawkins County 911 is asked to call 423-272-7121. Verizon is working on the issue which is also occurring in other parts of the state, officials...
South Fork Utility District reports water leak in Bristol, Tn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — South Fork Utility District is reporting a water leak in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a press release. The leak is happening at the intersection of Broyles Lane and Springfield Drive. South Fork Utility District says to expect water interruptions as they fix the leak. Stay...
Greeneville Fire Department delivers goody bags to several communities
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greenville Fire Department delivered goody bags to several communities Saturday. They made 15 stops to neighborhoods and schools with bags filled with candy and fruit. The fire department says they're happy to see the children's smiling faces during this holiday season. Santa was also...
Carter County church opens its doors as a shelter for Christmas weekend
CARTER Co. (WCYB) — A local church in Carter County is opening its doors again Saturday again tonight as a shelter amid these frigid temperatures. Harmony Freewill Baptist Church members are housing people in the church's fellowship hall. Pastor Brandon Young says they received lots of donations from the community to help others.
Local schools aim to replicate Greeneville's deep Arby's run
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Memories are made and stars are born at the Arby's Classic. They annual tournament tips off once again inside Viking Hall on Tuesday. The field is expected to feature top level talent and nationally ranked teams. Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans says his team...
