Blinken thanks Turkey for work on Black Sea grain initiative

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call on Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, thanked Ankara's efforts to ensure continuation of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative, the State Department said.

The two diplomatic leaders also underscored the importance of NATO unity in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion, the State Department said, adding Blinken also expressed concern over the situation in Syria.

