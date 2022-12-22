ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' final injury report for Week 16: Autry good to go, Burks questionable

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Due to Christmas being on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans are scheduled to host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) on Saturday afternoon in what’s expected to be one of the coldest games in Nissan Stadium’s history.

As a result of the Saturday game and everything being pushed up, the Titans are releasing their final injury report of the week on Thursday instead of Friday.

Tennessee is on the verge of one of the more disappointing and embarrassing collapses in franchise history should they actually find a way to miss the playoffs over these next three weeks.

The Titans face another uphill battle after a lengthy injury report all week showed just how beaten and battered this team truly is.

As expected, quarterback Ryan Tannehill won’t play this week, and other key players like cornerback Kristian Fulton, center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis will also be sidelined.

The latter two absences are particularly disastrous, and to make matters worse, Jones has since been placed on IR.

The good news is the Titans will be getting Denico Autry back after a four-game absence. Treylon Burks is questionable but there’s a good chance he’ll be cleared for Saturday after practicing in full this week.

Now, let’s take a peek at the final injury reports of the week for both the Titans and Texans.

Titans' final injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Texans' final injury report

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

