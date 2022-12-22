Read full article on original website
WSLS
30 Days of Hope leads to more than 600 families interested in foster care, adoption
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Thousands of toys donated to families who need an extra dose of holiday cheer
NORFOLK, Va. — The MyHelpMyHope Foundation has an annual tradition: gving a holiday blessing to families who need a little extra hope this Christmas through its Operation Wish List program. Volunteers are giving away everything from dolls to bikes to toy trucks. But this is more than just a...
wvtf.org
Virginia nursing homes are struggling to stay staffed
2021 was not an easy year to work in a nursing home. But it turns out 2022 was worse. According to a recent survey, 4 in 5 nursing home facility directors say they’re still facing difficulty in filling jobs and shifts. Amy Hewett is with the Virginia Health Care...
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank seeks students for free culinary class
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is seeking new students for its January culinary training class, which helps feed local kids in need.
WTRF
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
wvtf.org
Should Virginia localities be able to require a license to own pets?
The Virginia General Assembly is about to go to the dogs. Local governments across Virginia have the authority to require a license to own a dog or a cat. And, of course, there's a fine local governments can levy for failing to have all the necessary paperwork. Republican Delegate Tim...
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
13newsnow.com
Virginians are about to get a break on their grocery bills
Virginia's 1.5% sales tax on groceries is ending. That's $1.50 saved per every $100 spent.
Hampton Roads last-minute shoppers rush out for Christmas gifts
Christmas Eve means crunch time for a lot of people with last minute holiday shopping. It's a big trend News 3 saw across Hampton Roads Saturday.
WAVY News 10
Virginia health officials urge residents to report at-home COVID tests
Virginia health officials urge residents to report …. Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia …. WAVY's Cortez Grayson reports. Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide; husband …. Hampton police are searching for Lamont Lee Lewis, after his wife Tivona Fogg was shot and killed on Christmas morning. Read...
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
At least 34 people killed in Christmas winter storm
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
After 2 possible domestic violence deaths, incidents expected to increase
The holiday season is a joyous time for many. But for victims of domestic violence, this time of year isn't full of Christmas cheer.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
