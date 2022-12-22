Read full article on original website
RFD: Burst pipe leads to water damage at URMC Clinical Research Center
RFD fire crews are currently working to remove the standing water from the building.
13 WHAM
Several agencies from greater Rochester area sending aid to Buffalo
Rochester, N.Y. — Several agencies in the greater Rochester area are sending units to the Buffalo area to lend a helping hand during the deadly winter storm there. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend.
13 WHAM
Businesses in Monroe County still feeling effects from winter storm
Brockport, N.Y. — The deadly winter storm that slammed most of the country is still causing problems in Monroe County. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. Drivers pulling up to the Walmart...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
wxxinews.org
Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted
The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
NYSP sends snowmobiles, personnel to aid in Buffalo
This news comes after Buffalo officials announced that at least 21 people have died due to the blizzard impacting Western New York
13 WHAM
City of Rochester announces ice rink hours for the end of the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Looking to get out on the ice before the year ends?. The City of Rochester announced updated hours for a pair of its ice rinks. At Genesee Valley Park, skaters are welcome during the following hours:. Monday, December 26: Adult skate from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m.,...
13 WHAM
Fire crews from eight Monroe County departments assisting in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monroe County has deployed from eight departments to Erie County including the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, Spencerport, Point Pleasant and Lakeshore Fire Departments. The fire units will alleviate the stress that's been put on local departments over the last few days, by helping them...
Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
WHEC TV-10
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
13 WHAM
More than 4 feet of snow in Buffalo
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Three straight substantial lake effect snow events near Buffalo have left the city paralyzed for area holiday travelers. This event started after an Arctic cold front crossed the area last Friday and has resulted in historic snowfall. Seasonal snowfall in Buffalo is now over 92". In...
westsidenewsny.com
New synthetic ice rinkopens at Ontario Beach Park
A new synthetic ice rink opened December 16 at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, but is portable and can be used in multiple locations year round. “This new synthetic ice rink is the latest in millions of dollars of upgrades to our...
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
Lights back on for most residents after peak of 40,000 homes without power
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
wxxinews.org
Powerful winter storm brings high winds, frigid temperatures to Rochester and most of Western NY
As predicted, a strong winter storm has barreled into Western NY and most of the upstate region on Friday. Wind gusts of at least as high as 55 mph were recorded at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport. That airport, like many around the U.S., have had several cancellations throughout...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
13 WHAM
Woman hit by truck while crossing street in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman in her 20s was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the night of Christmas. Officers say it took place at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street around 10:39 p.m. RPD says the woman was...
Hochul urges you to stay home
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads as this holiday blizzard continues. Driving bans are in effect for several counties.
WHEC TV-10
LIVE UPDATES: No unnecessary travel in Monroe County; flights canceled at Rochester Airport; warming centers open
The storm has arrived. The Rochester area is experiencing widespread power outages, slick roads from the flash freeze, strong winds, and snow. Rochester and New York state are under a state of emergency. Thousands of Rochesterians are dealing with power outages. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Ontario and Wyoming counties have canceled...
