Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Several agencies from greater Rochester area sending aid to Buffalo

Rochester, N.Y. — Several agencies in the greater Rochester area are sending units to the Buffalo area to lend a helping hand during the deadly winter storm there. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted

The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester announces ice rink hours for the end of the year

Rochester, N.Y. — Looking to get out on the ice before the year ends?. The City of Rochester announced updated hours for a pair of its ice rinks. At Genesee Valley Park, skaters are welcome during the following hours:. Monday, December 26: Adult skate from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m.,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fire crews from eight Monroe County departments assisting in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monroe County has deployed from eight departments to Erie County including the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, Spencerport, Point Pleasant and Lakeshore Fire Departments. The fire units will alleviate the stress that's been put on local departments over the last few days, by helping them...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Several homes in Rochester are still without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

More than 4 feet of snow in Buffalo

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Three straight substantial lake effect snow events near Buffalo have left the city paralyzed for area holiday travelers. This event started after an Arctic cold front crossed the area last Friday and has resulted in historic snowfall. Seasonal snowfall in Buffalo is now over 92". In...
BUFFALO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New synthetic ice rinkopens at Ontario Beach Park

A new synthetic ice rink opened December 16 at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, but is portable and can be used in multiple locations year round. “This new synthetic ice rink is the latest in millions of dollars of upgrades to our...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman hit by truck while crossing street in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman in her 20s was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the night of Christmas. Officers say it took place at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street around 10:39 p.m. RPD says the woman was...
ROCHESTER, NY

