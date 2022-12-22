ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man arrested in West Virginia for Los Angeles shooting to be extradited

By Amanda Barren
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested in Charleston for a shooting that happened in Los Angeles waived his extradition hearing on Thursday.

Brandon Dixon is accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom, and he was arrested in the Kanawha City area on Monday.

He will be picked up by California authorities in the next 15 days.

Dixon is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.

