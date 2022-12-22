Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez Guilty on All Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
UPDATE (Dec 23):. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has released the following statement to XXL in the wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty on all charges in his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch
Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report
Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
Lil Gotit Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Disrespected Lil Keed Over Gunna’s Snitching Allegations
Lil Gotit is going after 6ix9ine after Tekashi disrespected the late Lil Keed. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Lil Gotit posted an Instagram Story calling out the infamous rainbow-haired rapper after 6ix9ine had disrespected Keed while going after Gunna for allegedly snitching. Keed died at 24 in May of this year. "Aye,...
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million
Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Bobby Shmurda Appears to React to YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Blueface Talking About YB and Bobby’s Beef
Bobby Shmurda and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's beef rages on, and it appears that Blueface got caught in the fray. On Friday (Dec. 23), NBA YoungBoy hosted his weekly Never Broke Again Radio program on Amazon's App platform. During his show, Blueface called in to chat with YB and the topic of his feud with Bobby Shmurda came up.
Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For
Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie
Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
Lupe Fiasco Won’t Reconcile With Kid Cudi, Calls Him a ‘Sneaky Punk Bitch Ass Bitch’
You can add Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi to the list of rap beefs that will never be resolved. Recently, Lupe made it clear that he would never reconcile with Cudi and explained why. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Lupe Fiasco jumped on Twitter to address a fan's question to him...
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
Druski Faces Backlash for Disrespecting Ice Spice on Instagram Live
Druski is catching some backlash for disrespecting Ice Spice on his Instagram Live. Last Saturday (Dec. 24), Druski held a special Christmas Eve show for Coulda Been Records on his Instagram Live. On the show, the comedian pretends to be a CEO character of a fictitious record label called Coulda Been Records. Druski allows fans to come on to audition for him and be ridiculed. He also jokingly tries to sign big-name artists to his fake record label.
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot at GloRilla During Druski’s Live
It looks like Shaquille O'Neal has a love jones for GloRilla. The NBA Hall-of-Famer recently sent a marriage proposal to Big Glo during Druski's Instagram Live. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Druski went on Instagram Live for a special Christmas Eve Coulda Been Records livestream. For those unfamiliar, Coulda Been Records is Druski's fictitious record label. During his IG Live, fans auditioned for Dru to see if they could get signed to his label. The fun part comes when actual big-name rappers and celebrities come on and Druski, as the CEO, tries to sign them.
Playboi Carti Returns to Social Media, Teases New Music
Playboi Carti has returned to Instagram and he posted an image that could mean he's releasing new music very soon. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Playboi Carti reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of a play button over an equalizer image. What could this mean?. It could mean...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
