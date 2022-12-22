Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
More than 4 feet of snow in Buffalo
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Three straight substantial lake effect snow events near Buffalo have left the city paralyzed for area holiday travelers. This event started after an Arctic cold front crossed the area last Friday and has resulted in historic snowfall. Seasonal snowfall in Buffalo is now over 92". In...
13 WHAM
Businesses in Monroe County still feeling effects from winter storm
Brockport, N.Y. — The deadly winter storm that slammed most of the country is still causing problems in Monroe County. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. Drivers pulling up to the Walmart...
13 WHAM
Several agencies from greater Rochester area sending aid to Buffalo
Rochester, N.Y. — Several agencies in the greater Rochester area are sending units to the Buffalo area to lend a helping hand during the deadly winter storm there. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend.
13 WHAM
NYS Thruway closure remains in effect from Henrietta to Pennsylvania border
Rochester, N.Y. — The NYS Thruway from exit 46 in Henrietta to the Pennsylvania state border remains closed on Monday, after deadly blizzard conditions slammed the area. Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. The...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester announces ice rink hours for the end of the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Looking to get out on the ice before the year ends?. The City of Rochester announced updated hours for a pair of its ice rinks. At Genesee Valley Park, skaters are welcome during the following hours:. Monday, December 26: Adult skate from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m.,...
Weather forecast: Winter storm to impact Rochester and WNY into Christmas weekend
Here is your forecast across the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes, and Lake Ontario region.
Hochul urges you to stay home
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads as this holiday blizzard continues. Driving bans are in effect for several counties.
28 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as more reported after Christmas
Poloncarz said that he has been in communication with the White House and Gov. Hochul about a federal disaster declaration.
13 WHAM
Warming centers open amid the frigid weather
Rochester, N.Y. — The winter storm yesterday dropped temperatures to 5 degrees with a wind making it feel colder, minus twenty, the extreme cold left those unprepared at risk of serious consequences. “In terms of the timeframe for injuries, I think a lot of people do not realize that...
Lights back on for most residents after peak of 40,000 homes without power
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
WHEC TV-10
Red Alert Weather: Damaging wind gusts, bitter cold and local lake snows
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arctic front has moved through the region on Friday, bringing a round of damaging wind gusts 50-70mph with a peak gust at the ROC Airport so far to 69mph. Strong winds will continue into the afternoon and night with gusts 55-65mph through midnight. After midnight...
13 WHAM
Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York
Buffalo, N.Y. — The death toll from the devastating winter storm that hit most of the U.S. has risen to 27 in Western New York, according to the Associated Press. Authorities say some of the people who have died in the area were found in their cars, homes, or in snowbanks.
Winter storm school closings for Friday
Schools closing announcements are coming in for Friday in anticipation of a winter storm
localsyr.com
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
13 WHAM
Celebrating the 100th birthday of a pioneer in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Birthdays are always a special time - but 100th birthdays have even more significance. On Saturday, a trail blazer in the medical field was honored on her birthday by her family and top city officials. Not many can say they have made it to 100 years...
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans announced all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara County will remain closed Monday morning due to weather conditions.
WHEC TV-10
LIVE UPDATES: No unnecessary travel in Monroe County; flights canceled at Rochester Airport; warming centers open
The storm has arrived. The Rochester area is experiencing widespread power outages, slick roads from the flash freeze, strong winds, and snow. Rochester and New York state are under a state of emergency. Thousands of Rochesterians are dealing with power outages. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Ontario and Wyoming counties have canceled...
chautauquatoday.com
Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County
Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
