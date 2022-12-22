ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, NY

More than 4 feet of snow in Buffalo

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Three straight substantial lake effect snow events near Buffalo have left the city paralyzed for area holiday travelers. This event started after an Arctic cold front crossed the area last Friday and has resulted in historic snowfall. Seasonal snowfall in Buffalo is now over 92". In...
BUFFALO, NY
Several agencies from greater Rochester area sending aid to Buffalo

Rochester, N.Y. — Several agencies in the greater Rochester area are sending units to the Buffalo area to lend a helping hand during the deadly winter storm there. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
City of Rochester announces ice rink hours for the end of the year

Rochester, N.Y. — Looking to get out on the ice before the year ends?. The City of Rochester announced updated hours for a pair of its ice rinks. At Genesee Valley Park, skaters are welcome during the following hours:. Monday, December 26: Adult skate from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m.,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Warming centers open amid the frigid weather

Rochester, N.Y. — The winter storm yesterday dropped temperatures to 5 degrees with a wind making it feel colder, minus twenty, the extreme cold left those unprepared at risk of serious consequences. “In terms of the timeframe for injuries, I think a lot of people do not realize that...
ROCHESTER, NY
A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York

Buffalo, N.Y. — The death toll from the devastating winter storm that hit most of the U.S. has risen to 27 in Western New York, according to the Associated Press. Authorities say some of the people who have died in the area were found in their cars, homes, or in snowbanks.
BUFFALO, NY
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
SYRACUSE, NY
Celebrating the 100th birthday of a pioneer in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Birthdays are always a special time - but 100th birthdays have even more significance. On Saturday, a trail blazer in the medical field was honored on her birthday by her family and top city officials. Not many can say they have made it to 100 years...
ROCHESTER, NY
Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County

Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
ROCHESTER, NY

