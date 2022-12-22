Elon Musk has not seen the smoothest ride since he took over as the CEO of Twitter. People assumed this would be the case since he tried to withdraw his acquisition offer. He recently posted a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down from the CEO position. To no one's surprise, 57.5% of the voters opted for the 'Yes' option. He replied to the tweet stating that he will abide by the results of the poll as soon he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job". After he steps down from the position, he will only work on software and server teams.

3 DAYS AGO