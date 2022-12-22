Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Tesla confirms 4680 battery cell production is now enough for 1,000 cars a week
Tesla has confirmed that its 4680 battery cell production has now reached a level that can support the production of over 1,000 cars a week. The 4680 battery cell is a new format that Tesla unveiled back in 2020 as the automaker’s first cell developed from the ground up.
IGN
Elon Musk: iPhone Jailbreaker and Sony PlayStation 3 Hacker Hired to Fix Twitter Resigns Within a Month
Elon Musk has not seen the smoothest ride since he took over as the CEO of Twitter. People assumed this would be the case since he tried to withdraw his acquisition offer. He recently posted a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down from the CEO position. To no one's surprise, 57.5% of the voters opted for the 'Yes' option. He replied to the tweet stating that he will abide by the results of the poll as soon he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job". After he steps down from the position, he will only work on software and server teams.
BBC
'I go resign wen I see pesin wey dey foolish enough to take di job' - Elon Musk
Elon Musk say im go resign as Twitter chief executive officer wen e see pesin wey dey "foolish enough to take di job". Di billionaire bin earlier promised to abide by di result of one Twitter poll wey see 57.5% of users vote "yes" for am to quit di role.
electrek.co
Tesla takes delivery of army of robots to build Cybertruck
Tesla is taking delivery of a little army of Kuka robots and the timing points that they will be used to build the Cybertruck electric pickup truck. We are not talking about an army of Tesla Bots… not yet. Kuka robots are mostly industrial arm robots used in manufacturing....
Trump, Bankman-Fried and Musk are the monsters of American capitalism
If this past week presents any single lesson, it’s the social costs of greed. Capitalism is premised on greed but also on guardrails – laws and norms – that prevent greed from becoming so excessive that it threatens the system as a whole. Yet the guardrails can’t...
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Cells: Capacity 5 Times Higher, Cost 75% Less
Introduced more than two years ago, Tesla's 4680 cells were called to revolutionize the battery market due to their compromise between energy and volumetric density, on one hand; and price on the other hand. They are a larger type of cells that have gone through their own “production hell” cycle, and which represent the brand's strongest commitment to its own production so far. These batteries in turn just achieved a production milestone this week.
game-news24.com
Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records
From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
electrek.co
Nio unveils ES8 and EC7 coupe SUV, an e-tron rival with market-leading aerodynamics
During Nio day 2022, the Chinese EV marker revealed two flagship SUVs, a refresh of the ES8 and the EC7 coupe SUV, which Nio claims features market-leading aerodynamics, a possible Audi e-tron rival. Nio reveals two flagship electric SUVs. Nio held its annual event over the weekend under the theme...
electrek.co
Winemaker goes from high energy bill to added profit using his Nissan LEAF’s solar energy storage capabilities
Facing rising electricity costs that climbed to around $6,000 a year, one winemaker decided he had had enough. Joseph Evans first installed a solar energy system to power his entire property while the sun was out. However, he wanted to take it a step further. So, he started using his Nissan LEAF with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities to store energy during the day to power the property at night — which reduces cost and even adds an extra profit stream since he can sell the excess back to the grid.
torquenews.com
Owner Shares His Love/Hate With His Tesla Model S Plaid After 30,000 Miles
We have a video of an owner of a Tesla Model S Plaid after 30,000 miles. There are many things he loved and some things he hates. This owner of the Tesla Model S Plaid reviews his car after driving it 30,000 miles. He likes the look of the outside of it. His 2021 vehicle doesn't have the new headlights, but he things they are pretty good still.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Shatters 50-Year Old Volkswagen Beetle Record in Norway
Norway intends to be more than a decade ahead of Europe's plans regarding electric cars. The market penetration rates of the Tesla Model Y are so good that it has just broken a record of more than 50 years ago. When Tesla introduced the Model Y to society, few could...
Gizmodo
Somehow, Twitter Finds More Workers to Layoff
As tumbleweeds blow through the empty halls and vacant office spaces of Twitter headquarters, somehow, somewhere, Elon Musk found even more people to fire. The flailing social media company laid off half of its remaining public policy team this week, according to LinkedIn and Twitter posts from former department employee, Theodora Skeadas, as first reported by Tech Crunch. Last Friday, the platform also cut additional engineering staff responsible for site infrastructure, according to a report from The Information.
The Economy’s Fundamental Problem Has Changed
A few weeks ago, I was buying an iced coffee near my home in San Francisco. I went to pay with cash, and the barista asked me to pay with Apple Pay or a card—she could give me back bills, but did not have any coins. I would not...
electrek.co
US companies are producing heat pumps that work below -20F
Heating and cooling equipment multinational Johnson Controls has developed an air source heat pump prototype that can operate in temperatures below -20F (-29C) as part of the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. DOE launched this challenge because, according to the program’s fact sheet,...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: A beautiful food truck on the back of a bike
You might be wondering why food trucks play such a big role in my Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column. After all, they tend to pop up fairly frequently in these weekly entries. A big part of their allure seems to be the fact that Alibaba’s engineers love taking the simple concept of a food truck and making it as complicated as possible by adding as many weird things as they can. Or sometimes by subtracting, like in this case where they subtracted the truck. In its place is a bicycle-powered food truck cart.
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Donald Trump Wild Hit NFTs on Polygon Hype Profits and Eventual Tanking
There are different types of Rug Pull Scams. A few to name are phishing, airdrop, giveaway scams, impersonation, cat fishing, pump and dump scams, counterfeit NFTs, plagiarized NFTs, Bidding scams and more. There are an array of scams in the NFT space and it is possible to lose all digital assets without due diligence.
electrek.co
This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town
Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
