Birmingham, AL

comebacktown.com

A Birmingham legend touched my life

Some men dream to play golf in the PGA. Others to climb Mount Everest or travel the world. For some unexplainable reason, my dream was to be the Chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. Go figure….seems kind of lame, doesn’t it?. I did achieve my dream...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. Leaders at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say that around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. The non-profit, to combat this, prepares millions of meals each year for those in need.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ashevillefm.org

Alabama Prisoners Speak + JJ Ayers of Winnemucca Indian Colony

You can find the full podcast of this + all our backlogs at TheFinalStrawRadio.NoBlogs.Org. Alabama Prisoners Speak + JJ Ayers of Winnemucca Indian Colony. This week on the show, we featured 2 segments: a chat with Michael Kimble & Gerald Griffin about conditions in Donaldson CF prison in Alabama; and Jim J. Ayers, a 42 year resident in 6 generations of lineage at Winnemucca Indian Colony facing eviction by the Tribal Council. If you’re listening to the radio edition, you’re hearing a shortened version of the full show available at TheFinalStrawRadio.NoBlogs.Org.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham area to celebrate Kwanzaa with week-long festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The seven-day Kwanzaa celebration begins Monday around the world, and the Birmingham area has its own annual festival of events. Kwanzaa incorporates seven different principles celebrating African culture: umoja/unity; kujichagulia/self-determination; ujima/collective work and responsibility; ujamaa/cooperative economics; nia/purpose; kuumba/creativity; and imani/faith. The observances are held over a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday as people were frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties

In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville declared Trafficking Free Zone during council meeting

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council declared Trussville a Trafficking Free Zone during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the proclamation read by Councilmember Jaime Anderson, Trussville seeks to enhance public welfare, protect public safety, and promote human flourishing for all residents and visitors by declaring that […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

