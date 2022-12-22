Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsGreenville, NC
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
comebacktown.com
A Birmingham legend touched my life
Some men dream to play golf in the PGA. Others to climb Mount Everest or travel the world. For some unexplainable reason, my dream was to be the Chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. Go figure….seems kind of lame, doesn’t it?. I did achieve my dream...
wbrc.com
Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. Leaders at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say that around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. The non-profit, to combat this, prepares millions of meals each year for those in need.
wvtm13.com
Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
wbrc.com
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
ashevillefm.org
Alabama Prisoners Speak + JJ Ayers of Winnemucca Indian Colony
You can find the full podcast of this + all our backlogs at TheFinalStrawRadio.NoBlogs.Org. Alabama Prisoners Speak + JJ Ayers of Winnemucca Indian Colony. This week on the show, we featured 2 segments: a chat with Michael Kimble & Gerald Griffin about conditions in Donaldson CF prison in Alabama; and Jim J. Ayers, a 42 year resident in 6 generations of lineage at Winnemucca Indian Colony facing eviction by the Tribal Council. If you’re listening to the radio edition, you’re hearing a shortened version of the full show available at TheFinalStrawRadio.NoBlogs.Org.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham area to celebrate Kwanzaa with week-long festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The seven-day Kwanzaa celebration begins Monday around the world, and the Birmingham area has its own annual festival of events. Kwanzaa incorporates seven different principles celebrating African culture: umoja/unity; kujichagulia/self-determination; ujima/collective work and responsibility; ujamaa/cooperative economics; nia/purpose; kuumba/creativity; and imani/faith. The observances are held over a...
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Stuffed Grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
What started as a school project for a business idea has become a restaurant with a nearly 19-year track record of turning out tasty Creole and Cajun seafood. Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover started as a student project at UAB and was judged the most solid business model in a competition involving teams from multiple elite universities.
wbrc.com
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday as people were frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
Out on bond over roaming goats, Alabama man now in legal jeopardy over roaming dogs
RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Who let the dogs out? The answer isn’t clear, but one thing is: If Alexander Tollison’s animals, of any kind, escape his yard again, he could easily find himself behind bars, serving the remainder of his jail sentence on a conviction of allowing his goats to roam at large. The first […]
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
Trussville declared Trafficking Free Zone during council meeting
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council declared Trussville a Trafficking Free Zone during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the proclamation read by Councilmember Jaime Anderson, Trussville seeks to enhance public welfare, protect public safety, and promote human flourishing for all residents and visitors by declaring that […]
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
This is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians.
Tuscaloosa Store Fights Shoplifters With Public Embarrassment
A popular Tuscaloosa store is getting lots of attention for the way they handle shoplifters in their store. I don't recall ever, in my 47 years, seeing a retailer do anything like this in the actual business. Other than the mini newspaper I see in Tuscaloosa/West Alabama gas stations, with...
wbrc.com
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
