5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing PermanentlyTy D.Beachwood, OH
Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This PlaceIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Philadelphia Eagles get brutal injury news in addition to Jalen Hurts uncertainty
The Eagles received more disappointing injury news in addition to the uncertainty of Jalen Hurts’ return from injury. At 13-2, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the entire NFL; however, they have recently been cursed by injuries to their top players, the most significant being quarterback Jalen Hurts.
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t
The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
3 Broncos players who won’t be back in 2023
Here are three players that the Denver Broncos will not bring back, as they look to retool this offseason. The Denver Broncos entered 2022 with astronomical expectations. In 2021, their defense was excellent, as they allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL (18.9). However, their offense simply struggled to put points on the board, but they were not devoid of weapons with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams on the roster. With their defensive core mostly returning, the Broncos appeared to be a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. So, general manager George Paton made a big move during the offseason by trading for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
Kenny Pickett gives Steelers fans hope once he can be free of Matt Canada
Kenny Pickett looked like a world-beater on the game-winning drive for the Steelers against the Raiders, raising hopes for his post-Matt Canada future. Fans clamored for Kenny Pickett after enduring weeks of Mitchell Trubisky. They watched as the rookie struggled, then started to come into his own in the latter half of the season. Now they’ve seen what he can do when he really cooks and what the future might hold for him and the Steelers.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
CFB experts state Miami football biggest Cormani McClain challengers
The Miami football program remains involved with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who committed to the Hurricanes in October. McClain did not sign a National Letter of Intent during the Early National Signing period that ended on Friday. Alabama and Colorado have emerged as the biggest challengers to Miami. Chad Simmons,...
Broncos vs. Rams: Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl (Video)
Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl. After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 14-51 on Sunday an ugly scene occurred between two players. During what appeared to be a meet and greet between the teams after the game, Broncos’ Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged some words and then a punch was thrown.
Russell Wilson gets roasted by everyone, including Patrick Star
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having a season to forget, and opened his Christmas Day performance against the Rams by throwing two interceptions. There are plenty of positive takeaways from the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast, namely reaching a wider audience and giving kids a chance to enjoy everything professional football has to offer.
Updated AFC playoff picture after Chargers clinch with win over Colts
The Chargers clinched the playoffs for the first time in Justin Herbert’s career which means the AFC playoff picture is tightening up. Monday Night Football gave the Chargers the chance to clinch with a win over the already-eliminated Colts and they didn’t waste it, notching their third win in a row to ensure a place in the playoffs.
NFL talking heads call for Tua Tagovailoa to sit out rest of season
After it was revealed that Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol again, many NFL talking heads argued he should not play for the rest of the season. Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol after apparently suffering his third concussion of the season on Sunday against the Packers. Dolphins head coach...
Vikings vs. Packers prediction and odds for Week 17 (Vegas spot on making Green Bay favorites)
The Green Bay Packers got the hard part out of the way in Week 16; upsetting the Miami Dolphins in South Florida and now return home for two divisional matchups with a shot to sneak into the postseason. They’ll welcome in the Minnesota Vikings who throttled them by a 23-7...
One bold prediction for every game left on Vikings schedule, playoff positioning
As the season winds down, we make one bold prediction for every game remaining on the Minnesota Vikings schedule, along with playoff positioning. These final three weeks are going to be filled with plenty of storylines in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings technically even have hope to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.
College basketball Week 8 predictions for every Top 25 game
College basketball is back in full swing after the Christmas break. Here’s a look at how each game involving a Top 25 team will play out this week. The Christmas holiday has come and gone, meaning college basketball is about to kick into high gear. The last few days of non-conference play are upon us and most leagues are set to begin conference play in full force, setting the stage for a dramatic two-month run to get ready for the NCAA Tournament.
Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction and Odds for Week 17 (The ultimate let-down spot for Jacksonville)
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have come alive and all of the sudden they’ve steamrolled their way to the top of the AFC South. The Houston Texans did them a favor, beating Tennessee last week. Regardless of the results of both team’s Week 17 results, they’ll be playing for the AFC South title in Week 18.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Texans upset Titans
Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Texans stunned the Titans in Week 16 and flipped a division lead. As the NFL season gets closer to the end of the year, games matter more than they ever have for teams trying to punch a playoff ticket.
Oregon State becomes instant Pac-12 title contender with D.J. Uiagalelei
By landing D.J. Uiagalelei in the transfer portal, Oregon State has just become an instant Pac-12 title contender. After a 10-win season with less-than-stellar quarterback play, Oregon State has successfully landed D.J. Uiagalelei in the transfer portal. Though briefly rumored to be going to Hawaii, DJ U is not going...
