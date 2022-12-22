Titans place Ben Jones on injured reserve among 3 moves

The Tennessee Titans already struggling offensive line took yet another major hit on Thursday after the team placed center Ben Jones on injured reserve because of a concussion.

In addition, the Titans announced they placed cornerback Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve, and signed center Daniel Munyer to the active roster.

The concussion is Jones’ second in the span of a month. He also missed Weeks 11 and 12 with the same injury. With what we know about head injuries in this day and age, we just hope Jones is OK.

On the football side of things, this is an absolute disaster for the Titans. Jones was the best player upfront on an already putrid Tennessee offensive line.

As far as Jones’ replacement is concerned, chances are it’ll be either Corey Levin or Aaron Brewer. If Brewer moves to center, Levin would slide in at left guard in place of him.

Making matters worse, right guard Nate Davis has been ruled out for Week 16. Look for the trio of Brewer, Levin and Jordan Roos to fill the voids, one way or another.