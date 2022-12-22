ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans place Ben Jones on injured reserve among 3 moves

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWj4H_0jrr6jic00

The Tennessee Titans already struggling offensive line took yet another major hit on Thursday after the team placed center Ben Jones on injured reserve because of a concussion.

In addition, the Titans announced they placed cornerback Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve, and signed center Daniel Munyer to the active roster.

The concussion is Jones’ second in the span of a month. He also missed Weeks 11 and 12 with the same injury. With what we know about head injuries in this day and age, we just hope Jones is OK.

On the football side of things, this is an absolute disaster for the Titans. Jones was the best player upfront on an already putrid Tennessee offensive line.

As far as Jones’ replacement is concerned, chances are it’ll be either Corey Levin or Aaron Brewer. If Brewer moves to center, Levin would slide in at left guard in place of him.

Making matters worse, right guard Nate Davis has been ruled out for Week 16. Look for the trio of Brewer, Levin and Jordan Roos to fill the voids, one way or another.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch top wild card, here's how win puts playoff pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys returned the favor on Saturday. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 in their fifth-straight game without starting QB Dak Prescott, they flipped the script. In Week 16, the Cowboys took out the Eagles, 40-34, to improve to 11-4 on the season. The rematch win moved Dallas’ record within the NFC East, the only NFL division with four teams at .500 or better, to 4-1.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announces transfer to the Big 12

Former Tigers tight end Kole Taylor announced his next stop on Sunday. He’ll be heading to the new-look Big 12 to join the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, heads to Morgantown after appearing in 32 games in three years with seven starts. He was a role player and made a minor contribution in the passing game, totaling 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches during his team in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy