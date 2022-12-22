Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Jong Un Says North Korea’s Goal Is To Be “World’s Most Powerful Strategic Force”
Kim Jong Un says North Korea aims to be the world’s most powerful nuclear force. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says that the country’s goal is to become the “world’s most powerful strategic force.” Kim announced the goal during a ballistic missile launch, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.
North Korea: A land of dynastic decay and limitless death
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020, Kim Jong Un revived a family tradition: castellated his nation in a hermetic lockdown. As if to imitate Prince Prospero, the fictional protagonist in Edgar Allan Poe’s 1842 short story, “The Masque of the Red Death,” Kim sealed the northern border, blocking ingress and egress.…
Greece's top diplomat says NATO ally Turkey is acting like North Korea after Erdogan threatened to strike Athens with missiles
"Threatening Greece with a missile attack by a NATO ally is both unacceptable and utterly condemnable," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said.
N. Korea will release a new sub that fires ballistic missiles after Joe Biden accused the nation of violating sanctions
Reports have emerged indicating that images of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea have been revealed. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can allegedly carry missiles. [i]
China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea forces youth to join grueling pilgrimage to sacred Paektu mountain
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In years past, North Korea would reward particularly patriotic youth by inviting them to join a grueling pilgrimage up Mt. Paektu, the tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula and a sacred peak in the lore about the ruling Kim family.
theaviationgeekclub.com
B-2 Spirit stealth bombers conduct elephant walk to warn North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
The B-2 Spirit capability to carry B61 and B83 nuclear bombs is a strong warning message against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The 509th and 131st Bomb Wings completed Exercise Spirit Vigilance 22, on Nov. 7, 2022 at Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB), Mo. As told by Airman 1st...
North Korea threatens strong military step against Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Tuesday to take a “resolute and decisive military step” against Japan while it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into “an offensive military giant.” The North’s statement came four days after Japan announced a security strategy that includes a counterstrike capability against enemy targets and doubles its military spending to gain a more offensive footing against threats from China and North Korea. The North’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Japan’s push to acquire counterstrike capability has nothing to do with self-defense but is a clear attempt to acquire “preemptive attack capability meant to launch strikes on other countries’ territories.” “Japan’s foolish attempt to satiate its black-hearted greed — the building up of its military invasion capability under the pretext of (North Korea’s) legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense -- cannot be justified and tolerated,” an unidentified ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by state media.
U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats
SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
BBC
North Korea drones: South's military apologises for pursuit failure
South Korea's military has apologised for failing to shoot down five drones that North Korea flew across their mutual border on Monday. Seoul fired warning shots and sent jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the aircraft, one of which flew close to the capital. Despite a five-hour pursuit, the...
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
The United States and South Korea conducted joint air drills on Tuesday involving American B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters following North Korea's launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, Seoul said.
U.S. accuses Russia of providing weapons, fighter jets to Iran
The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
N. Korea fires ballistic missiles after US-S. Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, South Korea’s military said, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea’s...
N. Korea orders new artillery firings over South's drills
North Korea’s military says it has ordered frontline units to conduct artillery firings into the sea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat response to South Korean live-fire drills in an inland border region.The statement by the North Korean People’s Army’s General Staff came a day after the North fired about 130 artillery rounds into waters near its western and eastern sea boundaries with South Korea in the latest military action raising tensions between the rivals. An unidentified North Korean military spokesperson said the planned artillery firings Tuesday were meant as a warning to the South after the...
South Korea fires at North Korean drones after unmanned aircraft crossed the border
South Korea tracked the drones crossing from North Korea over what is known as the Military Demarcation Line between the two countries.
South Korea fires warning shots as North Korean drones enter airspace for the first time in 5 years, South Korea says
Shots were fired after five North Korean unmanned aerial drones entered South Korean airspace on Monday, per the South Korean military.
North Korea fires pair of ballistic missiles that could potentially reach Japan
North Korea fired a pair of medium-range rockets that could potentially reach Japan, the South Korean and Japanese governments said Sunday. According to The New York Times, the missiles were fired from North Korea's Tongchangri region. They traveled about 310 miles before landings in the waters of the Korean Peninsula. Per The Associated Press, the missiles were launched at a steep angle and reached an altitude of 340 miles, meaning they could potentially travel farther if launched in a more standard path. Japan's Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino criticized the missile launches for threatening the safety of the international community. This sentiment was echoed by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, which said...
BBC
North Korean drone reaches north of Seoul
South Korean military officials say North Korea has flown five drones across their mutual border. The "unmanned aerial vehicles" violated South Korean airspace in the border areas around Gyeonggi province, said the country's joint chiefs of staff. One drone flew all the way to the northern edge of the capital,...
techaiapp.com
Nearly 1,000 South Korean Foreign Policy Experts Targeted by North Korean Hackers
At least 892 South Korean foreign policy experts became victims of cyberattacks carried out by North Korean hackers. The attacks were meticulous enough to have tricked some of the foreign policy experts into signing into fake websites, said South Korean authorities on Sunday. Upon signing into the fake websites, the...
Comments / 0