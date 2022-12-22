ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Abandoned house catches fire in Lake Worth area

An abandoned home caught fire early Thursday in the Lake Worth area. The fire started about 4:30 a.m. at a two-story house on Bonanza Drive, just off Lyons Road. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman Thomas Reyes said firefighters arrived to see flames and smoke in the windows and flames protruding from the roof.
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license

A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach was driving without a valid driver's license. John Marshall, 22, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. On Tuesday, his bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive. He remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail,
Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure

After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square. The reopening will be a multi-phase project that took a major step Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue is a hub of activity in downtown Delray Beach, however, nearby Old School Square,...
'Christmas nightmare' starting to impact PBIA passengers' New Year's plans

Flight delays and cancelations continue to plague travelers across the country, and Palm Beach International Airport is no exception. There were nearly 100 delays and more than a dozen cancellations at PBIA on Tuesday. But WPTV talked to many travelers who were at the airport dealing with flight cancelations from over the weekend.
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach

Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. on Old Boynton Beach Boulevard near Calliandra Drive. A Dodge Avenger, driven by Lucas Pierre, 18, was traveling...
24 Haitian migrants in custody after 'smuggling event' in Palm Beach Shores

Two dozen Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after the boat in which they were traveling came ashore behind a Marriott Vacation Club on Singer Island. A 33-foot boat carrying 24 Haitian migrants came ashore Tuesday morning on the beach behind Marriott's Ocean Pointe in Palm Beach Shores, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives

Another round of canceled flights by Southwest Airlines left many travelers waiting or looking for other flights Wednesday. "I was seeing one way $600, $700, and I'm just going to Baltimore," traveler Francesca Okolie, who was lucky to be on one of the few Southwest flights leaving West Palm Beach, said.
Family helped by homeless outreach team continues to make strides

About six weeks ago, WPTV introduced you to Crystal and her four kids. They were living out of a van at one point and needed a stable place to rest their heads. That's when the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Homeless Outreach Team came into their lives and helped them get on their feet. Now, a month and a half later, WPTV caught back up with Crystal to see how things are going.
Martin County Sheriff's Office warns of increase in boat motor, equipment thefts

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies said they've seen an uptick in marine electronics and boat motor thefts as criminals are traveling across counties to burglarize boats. Deputies said the burglaries occur in driveways, storage facilities, and marinas at night. According to authorities, criminals work in groups to case the area prior to committing the crimes and target boat motors that do not have a locking mechanism. They are also stealing GPS, Garmins and chart plotters.
Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man in Boynton Beach

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man Monday during an evening of remembrance. The family of Bernard Wright said they are devastated by the incident. Wright was attending the vigil, organized by Bryce Graham, remembering 13-year-old Stanley Davis III one year after his death....
Maryland teen arrested after 'swatting' calls made in Port St. Lucie

A 17-year-old from Maryland faces charges for three hoax "swatting" calls in Port St. Lucie, police said. Investigators said that police in November responded to a home in the 2200 block of Southwest Marshfield Court on three different occasions for 911 calls. The calls reported there were violent crimes involving...
Memorial near Loxahatchee for teen found fatally shot

Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, known to loved ones as Manny, left home a week ago Saturday to go out with friends. His mother reported him missing a few days later. The boy’s body was later found by detectives near Loxahatchee on Wednesday night in grass near a body of water separating a road from a golf course in the Bay Hill Estates community.
All lanes of I-95 northbound back open after multi-vehicle crash

Northbound drivers are Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach navigated heavy delays Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash. The Florida Department of Transportation said the wreck occurred just after noon north of the 45th Street exit. Five northbound lanes were blocked at 1 p.m., causing traffic to be backed up...
NTSB blames human error for 2020 plane crash that injured 7

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on a plane crash in northern Palm Beach County that injured seven people two years ago. A Cessna 414 crashed into a small pond while taking off from North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport on Oct. 8, 2020. No one...
