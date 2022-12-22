About six weeks ago, WPTV introduced you to Crystal and her four kids. They were living out of a van at one point and needed a stable place to rest their heads. That's when the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Homeless Outreach Team came into their lives and helped them get on their feet. Now, a month and a half later, WPTV caught back up with Crystal to see how things are going.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO