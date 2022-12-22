Read full article on original website
Parade, Festival To Mark Start of Kwanzaa
The 46th edition of what organizers say is the world’s oldest Kwanzaa parade will be held Monday in South Los Angeles to mark the start of the seven-day African-American festival. The Kwanzaa Gwaride is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Adams and Crenshaw boulevards, then head south on...
No-Burn Order Extended Through Monday in Much of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Sunday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday....
Karen Bass Adds LA Community College Chancellor to Transition Team
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass’ administration. “I’m honored...
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts at Street Takeover in South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue...
Little Change to Southland Gas Prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.442. The average price had dropped 42 times in 43 days, decreasing $1.106, then rose four-tenths of a cent Saturday and 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago, 70.4 cents lower than one month ago and 23.3 cents cheaper than one year ago.
Woman Killed in South LA by Hit-and-Run Motorist
A woman was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the...
Police Seek Help Finding Blue Sedan, Driver Who Killed Woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
Church Services, Help For Homeless, Poor Planned For Christmas
Christmas in Los Angeles County Sunday will include the customary Masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and poor. English-language Christmas Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m....
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year’s Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
Man Fatally Wounded During Stabbing Attack Near East Los Angeles
A man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, was fatally wounded Sunday morning during a stabbing attack in unincorporated Los Angeles County near East Los Angeles, authorities said. Deputies were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue, regarding an assault call, found the victim suffering...
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Might Be Leveling Off
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County decreased by two to 327, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 37 were being treated in intensive care, up from 32 Friday. The latest numbers come two days after local health officials reported...
Body Found In San Juan Capistrano Believed To Be Missing Woman, 94
Search and rescue teams found a woman’s body in San Juan Capistrano Monday, near the area where a 94-year-old was reported missing last week. Although authorities are waiting for official identification from the corner’s office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media that investigators believe the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who had been reported missing.
Authorities Investigate Inmate Death in Santa Ana
Authorities Saturday were investigating the death of a 35-year-old inmate who was housed at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Sean Conroy Whiting was booked into jail on Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence restraining order. Whiting was taken to Orange County...
Truck Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House
A large truck crashed into the garage area of a single-story house in Granada Hills and the driver fled the scene, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There...
Firefighters Rescue Two Families From Stuck Elevator in Buena Park
Orange County firefighters rescued two families Saturday from a hotel elevator that became stuck in Buena Park. The firefighters were summoned at around 9:45 a.m. to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet. Nine people were stuck in the elevator,...
One Person Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
One person died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of south Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was...
Three People Suffer Smoke Inhalation in Buena Park House Fire
Three people were rushed to a hospital Monday after suffering smoke inhalation in a residential fire in Buena Park. The conditions of the two adults and one teenager were not immediately known. Firefighters dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to a single-story home in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive had the...
Man Assaulted By Two Suspects While Working on Vehicle in Long Beach
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Little Change to Riverside County Gas Prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.287. The average price dropped 42 consecutive days, decreasing $1.11, then rose three-tenths of a cent Saturday and 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.6 cents less than one week ago, 71.7 cents lower than one month ago and 31.8 cents cheaper than one year ago.
