WYTV.com
WYTV.com
Crash damages pole in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire.
WFMJ.com
Farrell Fire Department evacuates residents from apartment complex on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, nearly 60 residents had to be evacuated from a Mercer County apartment complex. Farrell Fire Department assisted with the evacuation after a water pipe break, which caused about 12 inches of flooding on the first floor of the apartment building. Due to structural damage throughout the building,...
WFMJ.com
Warming centers open up in Columbiana, Mahoning Counties in midst of power outages
Power is still out for a number of people in the Mahoning Valley, and with temperatures below zero, homes are bound to get cold. That's why officials in Columbiana and Mahoning County opened up some warming centers for the community. According to Columbiana County EMA Director, Brian Rutledge, one warming...
WTRF
Brooke County first responders battle Christmas blaze
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fire crews responded to a housefire on Christmas in Brooke County. The blaze happened on Brook Street in Hooverson Heights. There were no injuries and the house was not a total loss.
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
WFMJ.com
Warren Municipal Court closed until further notice due to no heat
The Municipal Justice Center for the City of Warren, the Warren Police Department, and the Warren Municipal Court are without heat. The Warren Municipal Court will be closed until further notice, and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be conducted daily, but all other cases will be reset. The...
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township.
One hospitalized after garage fire in Trumbull County
One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
Area concert goes on as planned despite winter weather
At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place.
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
erienewsnow.com
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
High winds/snow causing issues on roads and power outages
The rapid freeze that was predicted came through the Pittsburgh area early Friday morning. Temperatures were close to 40 degrees just before 5 a.m. and just after 7 a.m., it was 10 degrees outside.
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
How to avoid busted water pipes in freezing winter?
With freezing temperatures coming, what is the correct action to take to avoid busted water pipes? Turn off water at main, let water flow out, and keep faucet on over night to let air escape? But will this mess up my tank water heater at all?
Erie County now under blizzard warning
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard warning now is in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula counties through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation is anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. But wind gusts approaching 60 mph through late Friday and Friday night will create significantly reduced visibilities, with areas of blowing and drifting snow […]
WFMJ.com
Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire
A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
wtae.com
Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
