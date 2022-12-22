ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
WYTV.com

Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Crash damages pole in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Municipal Court closed until further notice due to no heat

The Municipal Justice Center for the City of Warren, the Warren Police Department, and the Warren Municipal Court are without heat. The Warren Municipal Court will be closed until further notice, and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be conducted daily, but all other cases will be reset. The...
erienewsnow.com

WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled

WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County now under blizzard warning

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard warning now is in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula counties through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation is anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. But wind gusts approaching 60 mph through late Friday and Friday night will create significantly reduced visibilities, with areas of blowing and drifting snow […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy