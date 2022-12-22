Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Parade, Festival in South LA Mark Start of Kwanzaa
The 46th edition of what organizers say is the world’s oldest Kwanzaa parade was held Monday in South Los Angeles to mark the start of the seven-day African-American festival. The KwanZaa Gwaride began around 11 a.m. at Adams and Crenshaw boulevards, then headed south on Crenshaw Boulevard for two...
mynewsla.com
No-Burn Order Extended Through Monday in Much of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Sunday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday....
mynewsla.com
Karen Bass Adds LA Community College Chancellor to Transition Team
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass’ administration. “I’m honored...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts at Street Takeover in South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded By Stray Round in Long Beach, Expected to Survive
A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. “He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body and observed that he had been struck by gunfire,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in South LA By Hit-And-Run Motorist
Officials Sunday released the name of a 62-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The woman was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 3:27...
mynewsla.com
Little Change to Southland Gas Prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.442. The average price had dropped 42 times in 43 days, decreasing $1.106, then rose four-tenths of a cent Saturday and 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago, 70.4 cents lower than one month ago and 23.3 cents cheaper than one year ago.
mynewsla.com
Lacey’s Attorneys Challenge BLM Protesters Bid for Second Desposition
Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Church Services, Help For Homeless, Poor Planned For Christmas
Christmas in Los Angeles County Sunday will include the customary Masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and poor. English-language Christmas Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Help Finding Blue Sedan, Driver Who Killed Woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California looks to be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year’s Eve, followed by sunshine on New Year’s Day and then three more days of possible rain.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…Fatal Police Shooting of Suspect, Teen Girl at NoHo Store Under Investigation
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…The state Attorney General’s office is investigating a shooting by a Los Angeles police officer that killed an assault suspect, and a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a dressing room wall at a North Hollywood clothing store .
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South LA by Hit-and-Run Motorist
A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the...
mynewsla.com
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Might Be Leveling Off
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County decreased by two to 327, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 37 were being treated in intensive care, up from 32 Friday. The latest numbers come two days after local health officials reported...
mynewsla.com
Body Found In San Juan Capistrano Believed To Be Missing Woman, 94
Search and rescue teams found a woman’s body in San Juan Capistrano Monday, near the area where a 94-year-old was reported missing last week. Although authorities are waiting for official identification from the corner’s office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media that investigators believe the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who had been reported missing.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester
Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Truck Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House
A large truck crashed into the garage area of a single-story house in Granada Hills and the driver fled the scene, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Rescue Two Families From Stuck Elevator in Buena Park
Orange County firefighters rescued two families Saturday from a hotel elevator that became stuck in Buena Park. The firefighters were summoned at around 9:45 a.m. to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet. Nine people were stuck in the elevator,...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
One person died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of south Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was...
mynewsla.com
Three People Suffer Smoke Inhalation in Buena Park House Fire
Three people were rushed to a hospital Monday after suffering smoke inhalation in a residential fire in Buena Park. The conditions of the two adults and one teenager were not immediately known. Firefighters dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to a single-story home in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive had the...
