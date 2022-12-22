Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts at Street Takeover in South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue...
mynewsla.com
1 Person Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Oasis Crash
One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash between big rig and a vehicle in Oasis, authorities said. The crash was reported about 2 p.m. at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck...
mynewsla.com
Three People Suffer Smoke Inhalation in Buena Park House Fire
Three people were rushed to a hospital Monday after suffering smoke inhalation in a residential fire in Buena Park. The conditions of the two adults and one teenager were not immediately known. Firefighters dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to a single-story home in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive had the...
mynewsla.com
Truck Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House
A large truck crashed into the garage area of a single-story house in Granada Hills and the driver fled the scene, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There...
mynewsla.com
4 People Injured In Oasis Crash
Four people were injured Monday in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck in Oasis. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck crashed into each other, leaving...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
One person died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of south Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck by Car, Killed, in Riverside
A 34-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while walking in a Riverside street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Avenue just south of Hole Avenue, according to Riverside police Sgt. James Elliott. A 25-year-old Riverside resident was driving a 2001...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Hits Electric Vault in Menifee, Knocking Out Power for Some
A vehicle crashed into an electrical vault in Menifee Monday, knocking out power for 15 to 20 residences for approximately 24 hours, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:08 a.m. in the 27600 block of Tate Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Southern California Edison was called...
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in South LA By Hit-And-Run Motorist
Officials Sunday released the name of a 62-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The woman was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 3:27...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Help Finding Blue Sedan, Driver Who Killed Woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
Six People Displaced in Moreno Valley Residential Fire
Six people were displaced Sunday as a result of fire damage in Moreno Valley, authorities said. The fire was reported at 8:03 a.m. in the 24000 block of Dressin Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews contained the heavy fire coming from the rear of the residence at...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Squatting At Home Under Construction
A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday. Police received a call Friday regarding people inside a residence under construction in the 4100 block of Irving Place, the Culver City Police Department reported. A suspect at the...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex
A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-35-year-old...
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash
Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded By Stray Round in Long Beach, Expected to Survive
A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. “He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body and observed that he had been struck by gunfire,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana
A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
mynewsla.com
Body Found In San Juan Capistrano Believed To Be Missing Woman, 94
Search and rescue teams found a woman’s body in San Juan Capistrano Monday, near the area where a 94-year-old was reported missing last week. Although authorities are waiting for official identification from the corner’s office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media that investigators believe the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who had been reported missing.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in His Car on Street Hawthorne
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting police with the investigation into the shooting death of a man in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Hawthorne police responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue at 7:29 p.m. Saturday regarding a gunshots fired call. They found the man, believed to...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Wounded During Stabbing Attack Near East Los Angeles
A man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, was fatally wounded Sunday morning during a stabbing attack in unincorporated Los Angeles County near East Los Angeles, authorities said. Deputies were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue, regarding an assault call, found the victim suffering...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Rescue Two Families From Stuck Elevator in Buena Park
Orange County firefighters rescued two families Saturday from a hotel elevator that became stuck in Buena Park. The firefighters were summoned at around 9:45 a.m. to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet. Nine people were stuck in the elevator,...
