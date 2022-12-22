ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Fox 19

NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
FLORENCE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While families were digging through stockings and tearing open presents, a Louisville animal rescue suffered an unimaginable loss. According to a Facebook post, employees of No Kill Louisville walked into their Pet Food Bank facility and discovered a water pipe had ruptured, leaving the entire space flooded on Christmas day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
BROOKVILLE, IN
Local News Digital

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Coroner updates totals on overdose deaths in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has updated the number of deaths due to drug overdoses so far in 2022. Officials state there have been 516 people who have died from overdoses, but there are around 100 tests pending. The complete report of drug overdose deaths is scheduled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy