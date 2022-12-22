Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
At least 4 Clarksville residents hospitalized for experiencing 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'
Frigid temperatures aren't really going anywhere through Christmas Day. Yes, it will technic…
Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child
CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
Wave 3
Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
Fox 19
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While families were digging through stockings and tearing open presents, a Louisville animal rescue suffered an unimaginable loss. According to a Facebook post, employees of No Kill Louisville walked into their Pet Food Bank facility and discovered a water pipe had ruptured, leaving the entire space flooded on Christmas day.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner: More than 500 people dead in Metro from overdoses in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner warns that 2022 was another deadly year for people experiencing addiction. At least 516 people died from overdoses this year, according to the coroner. While this number is down from the last two years, which saw more than 600 overdose deaths, there...
Fox11online.com
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
Fox 19
Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
Local News Digital
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
Wave 3
West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off the road during the storm on Dec. 22.
Wave 3
Coroner updates totals on overdose deaths in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has updated the number of deaths due to drug overdoses so far in 2022. Officials state there have been 516 people who have died from overdoses, but there are around 100 tests pending. The complete report of drug overdose deaths is scheduled...
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
texasbreaking.com
Indiana Man Shoots, Partially Dismembers Father Thinking He was Robot Replacement
Mitchell, Indiana had a shock as an Indiana man, 53, got 10 criminal charges that includes shooting his father dead and carving up the body leaving the corpse on the lawn, reported True Crime Daily. Last Tuesday, December 20 at exactly 6:05 pm when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Fox 19
Armed man walking with child along SE Indiana highway shoots at deputy: State police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana, state police say. A Franklin County Deputy and a suspect both were shot during an incident early Friday on IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department received a report around 12:30 a.m....
wdrb.com
Zoneton firefighters battle single digit temps fighting 3 early morning fires near Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Firefighters spent hours in single digital temperatures battling three different fires early Christmas Eve. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d be dispatched to another working fire. And the same happened again with a third fire.” said Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key.
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
