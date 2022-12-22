Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
WYTV.com
Crash damages pole in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
WYTV.com
Two arrested after fights at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have been arrested after several reported juvenile fights at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. Police and fire crews were sent out to the scene after 5 p.m. According to police, the fights started inside the mall, then another one broke out in...
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire.
WYTV.com
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to this home on North Pearl Street near the Cross Court intersection around 11:30 Monday night. After entering the home, crews on scene say they found the man dead in the...
WFMJ.com
Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve
At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 26th
Vindicator file photo / December 27, 1957 | Joseph M. LeLauro, an art professor at Marymount College in Detroit, worked on an 11-foot plaster statue of St. Columba 65 years ago. The statue would subsequently be carved from Mankato stone from a Minnesota quarry and be installed in front of the St. Columba Cathedral, which was under construction in Youngstown.
WYTV.com
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Pistol from Crawford County Garage
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a gun from a garage in Crawford County. It happened at a residence on Mercer Pike in Greenwood Township sometime during the evening of Dec. 15. A Beretta M9 92FS .22 caliber rimfire pistol was taken, according to troopers. Anyone with information...
WYTV.com
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana. Multiple departments were called out around 5:30 p.m. on Metz Road. Our crew on scene had trouble seeing the house because of how far from the road it was. Columbiana’s...
WYTV.com
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman that has since reopened. Both a semi truck and its trailer rolled over around noon on Tippecanoe Road just south of US 224, according to a Facebook post from the Boardman Township Police Department.
WYTV.com
Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
Thieves may be watching your trash: How to protect yourself
Christmas is over, your gifts are unwrapped, and your trash is full of wrapping paper and boxes. All of those gifts can make you a target for thieves.
WYTV.com
Locals push through challenges to see families on Christmas after canceled flights
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many families have been impacted by the canceled flights over the last few days. A common question being asked as flights were getting canceled was, “How do we find a way to be with our family for Christmas?”. Janice Orr-Rila rented a car and...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire
A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
Frozen pipes? Expert gives tips on preventing damage
With the stress of the holidays, weatherproofing your home against the cold might have been the last thing on your mind. Now, many homeowners are seeing the consequences of frozen or burst pipes.
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
Woman killed after vehicle slams into apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a car that drove into her Maple Heights apartment. Maple Heights police responded to 5080 Lee Road at about 2 p.m. for a call of a vehicle crashing into an apartment building. A woman, whose identity...
WFMJ.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway
PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
Man arrested after leading Massillon police officers on high speed chase
MASSILLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after leading Massillon police on a high speed chase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:13 a.m. on...
WFMJ.com
Farrell Fire Department evacuates residents from apartment complex on Christmas Eve
Nearly 60 residents had to be evacuated from a Mercer County apartment complex on Christmas Eve. Farrell Fire Department assisted with the evacuation after a water pipe break, which caused about 12 inches of flooding on the first floor of the apartment building. Due to structural damage throughout the building,...
