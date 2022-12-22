ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Crash damages pole in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Two arrested after fights at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have been arrested after several reported juvenile fights at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. Police and fire crews were sent out to the scene after 5 p.m. According to police, the fights started inside the mall, then another one broke out in...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to this home on North Pearl Street near the Cross Court intersection around 11:30 Monday night. After entering the home, crews on scene say they found the man dead in the...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve

At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 26th

Vindicator file photo / December 27, 1957 | Joseph M. LeLauro, an art professor at Marymount College in Detroit, worked on an 11-foot plaster statue of St. Columba 65 years ago. The statue would subsequently be carved from Mankato stone from a Minnesota quarry and be installed in front of the St. Columba Cathedral, which was under construction in Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Downed wires cause street to close on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana. Multiple departments were called out around 5:30 p.m. on Metz Road. Our crew on scene had trouble seeing the house because of how far from the road it was. Columbiana’s...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman that has since reopened. Both a semi truck and its trailer rolled over around noon on Tippecanoe Road just south of US 224, according to a Facebook post from the Boardman Township Police Department.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
WARREN, OH
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WFMJ.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway

PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy