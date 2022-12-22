Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Murrieta Standoff Identified
Authorities identified a 48-year-old man Monday who allegedly shot at several residences in Murrieta with two semi-automatic firearms. David Carr of Murrieta was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was being held on $1 million bail.
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Alleged Homicide in Perris
Two people were arrested for the alleged murder of a 27-year-old man in Perris, authorities said Monday. Miguel Villegas, 30, and Andrik Avalos-Villasenor, 20, both of Hemet, were arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of homicide. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s Perris station responded at 11:02 p.m. Saturday to...
Man arrested, accused of assaulting victim with a firearm
Investigators said a female victim was safe and uninjured following a domestic dispute in La Quinta. Deputies first reportedly responded to the incident on the 53600 block of Avenida Villa on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Investigators believed the man assaulted the woman with a firearm, using it as a blunt-force weapon. The victim left the The post Man arrested, accused of assaulting victim with a firearm appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Assault in La Quinta
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a victim with a firearm during a domestic dispute in La Quinta, authorities said Sunday. Deputies were sent to a home in the 53600 block of Avenida Villa at 9:05 p.m. Friday for an assault with a deadly weapon call, and found that Joseph Nicholas assaulted someone with a weapon during a domestic dispute, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Elderly Woman in Westminster Thwarts Robbery Attempt With Pepper Spray
An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster thwarted an attempted robbery of her purse by squirting the armed perpetrator with pepper spray, authorities said Monday. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” said Sgt. Alan Aoki of the...
Yucca Valley: Man arrested, accused of shooting at fleeing dog
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators reported a man was arrested for cruelty to an animal. The alleged incident happened Friday before 1:30 p.m. on the 55000 block of Navajo Trail in Yucca Valley. Investigators said a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report the suspect was driving and attempting to shoot at a fleeing dog. Responding The post Yucca Valley: Man arrested, accused of shooting at fleeing dog appeared first on KESQ.
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Sheriff's Department Reports Two Suspects in Custody for Christmas Eve Shooting Resulting in Death of a Perris Resident
December 26, 2022 - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports on December 24, 2022, at 11:02 PM, deputies from the Perris Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of West 7th Street in Perris. Upon arriving, deputies located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A crime scene was secured and the Central Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation. The victim was identified as Rafael Morales, a 27-year-old resident of Perris.
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Suspect in Domestic Dispute Involving Assault with a Deadly Weapon in La Quinta
December 25, 2022 - On December 23, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Thermal Station patrol deputies responded to the 53600 block of Avenida Villa in the city of La Quinta, reference an assault with a deadly weapon. call for service. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joseph Nicholas, a 40-year-old resident of...
Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta
The area of Jefferson Street and Fred Waring Drive was temporarily shut down Christmas night following a 3-vehicle crash. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the accident Sunday around 5:20 p.m. Investigators believed the collision was caused by a driver who failed to stop for a red signal. They told News The post Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
iheart.com
Road Rage Incident Ends In A Shooting In San Bernardino?!
A woman was shot in what was believed to be a road rage incident in San Bernardino! The woman luckily suffered non-life-threatening injuries and it is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody! Watch the video above for more details.
Multiple Murrieta houses shot at, prompting Christmas lockdown
A man experiencing a mental health crisis allegedly shot several houses in Murrieta Christmas morning, prompting police to lock down the area.Residents in the Murrieta neighborhood were asked to stay indoors while police engaged in the active investigation.Multiple 911 calls reported gunshots in the area of Calle San Clemente and Calle Vicente at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Murrieta Police Dept.Officers arriving in the area found several houses that had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.Through physical evidence and witness statements, police determined the gunfire had originated from a residence on the 24000 block of Calle San...
California police shoot, wound man with metal pipe
Southern California police shot and wounded a 29-year-old man early Saturday after he allegedly tried to hit them with a metal pipe, authorities said.
times-advocate.com
Four teens arrested for murder
On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
newsantaana.com
Felon heading to state prison for the next 14 years after a hammer attack in Garden Grove
Jesse Bizarro, a 36-year-old felon, is heading to prison for the next 14 years after he was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 22, for attacking a 40-year-old man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar. Bizarro’s victim was severely injured in the hammer attack. The assault happened at a...
San Bernardino County inmate dies after court appearance
A 51-year-old inmate at the West Valley Detention Center suffered a medical emergency and died after a court appearance, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Jose Luis Quesada, a Victorville resident, appeared in the Victorville Courthouse on Wednesday, after which he suffered an unidentified medical emergency, the SBSD said in a news release. Quesada, […]
Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash
A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Inmate Death in Santa Ana
Authorities Saturday were investigating the death of a 35-year-old inmate who was housed at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Sean Conroy Whiting was booked into jail on Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence restraining order. Whiting was taken to Orange County...
Orange County teen accused of killing mother, escaping custody, indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange […]
Comments / 0