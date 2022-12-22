ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd leaves one person dead, another hospitalized

By Alexandra Rangel
 4 days ago
Update 7:30pm — From Fort Myers Police Department:

"Fort Myers Police have arrested Raymond Anderson III in connection to the early morning homicide investigation on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

Anderson remains in the Lee County Jail on charges of Possession of Weapon by Convicted Florida Felon.

This investigation remains very active and we are asking for any additional witnesses to contact Fort Myers Police or SWFL CrimeStoppers."

Police were on the scene this morning at a home in Fort Myers on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd and Manor Parkway.

The shooting has left on person dead and another person hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fort Myers Police Department have obtained a search warren to search the home on Veronica Shoemaker where the shooting took place. They also say one person of interest has been detained.

Fox 4 was on the scene when police handcuffed the person of interest and questioned him for a while before escorting him to the back of a police car.

Police say this shooting is an isolated incident and is not a threat to the community.

Neighbors say that this is an unfortunate happening at a time when it's supposed to be the happiest time of the year.

Comments / 4

Harold Corbett
3d ago

Why arrest him! This Murder was Judge, Jury and Executioner. This murder already knew "There is Zero Penalty for murder ". This murder robbed these people "Of the Right to breathe oxygen". And the Justice System is sending that message that murder is okay because the Victims deserve to be murdered. Until the Justice System and the Citizens on the Jury Start doing their Job and hand down the verdict "To take the Murderers right to breathe oxygen away with "The Death Penalty " nothing will change the Tide because Murderers only understand and are scared to death of "Losing the Right to Breathe Oxygen" That will be the action which will start to change the course.

Reply
4
Kitman
3d ago

Finishing the year strong so you can lead those crime statistics again that are racist when brought up? Tired of the stereotypes? 14% of our population committing 70% of violent crime, can you even imagine our country with with 70% less violent crime? Stats aren't racist.

Reply
2
 

