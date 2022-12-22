Shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd leaves one person dead, another hospitalized

Update 7:30pm — From Fort Myers Police Department:

"Fort Myers Police have arrested Raymond Anderson III in connection to the early morning homicide investigation on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

Anderson remains in the Lee County Jail on charges of Possession of Weapon by Convicted Florida Felon.

This investigation remains very active and we are asking for any additional witnesses to contact Fort Myers Police or SWFL CrimeStoppers."

Police were on the scene this morning at a home in Fort Myers on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd and Manor Parkway.

The shooting has left on person dead and another person hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fort Myers Police Department have obtained a search warren to search the home on Veronica Shoemaker where the shooting took place. They also say one person of interest has been detained.

Fox 4 was on the scene when police handcuffed the person of interest and questioned him for a while before escorting him to the back of a police car.

Police say this shooting is an isolated incident and is not a threat to the community.

Neighbors say that this is an unfortunate happening at a time when it's supposed to be the happiest time of the year.