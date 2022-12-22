ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Crews battle fire on Fort Myers Beach

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
Right now fire crews are battling a blaze on Fort Myers Beach.

Crews responded to the house fire on Court street around 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Fort Myers Beach Fire District posted these photos to its Faceboook page.

Update 4:30pm fro FMBFD Facebook —

Crews are still on scene of a structure fire call on Court Street. The fire is now out. There were workers inside the structure at the time the fire started. No injuries. No one is currently living at this residence. The cause is under investigation.

On scene:

FMBFD

Iona McGregor Fire District

South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Lee County Public Safety

No word yet on what caused the fire.

