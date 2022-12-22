ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers

 4 days ago

Netflix is finally cracking down on password sharing at the start of the new year, which will affect 100million viewers who borrow passwords.

The time has finally come as Netflix faces major subscriber loss in recent months since hitting a peak at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Password sharing has led the company to lose many subscribers, a source familiar with the issue told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Co-CEO Reed Hastings told senior executives at a company gathering that password sharing has gone on too long and the pandemic only masked how bad it truly was, the source said.

Now 100million face losing their favorite shows on the platform since Netflix has updated its policy, saying that passwords can only be shared with those living in the same household.

Over fears of losing even more viewers, sources told the WSJ that Netflix may gradually introduce the ban on password sharing.

Going forward, the company plans to use IP addresses to track password sharing and shut it down, unless consumers would like to add an additional fee to share the password.

Netflix trialed this in South America, charging an extra $3 to $4 a month for a second home, but it later 'sunset' the idea.

It's a drastic turnaround for the company, which tweeted in 2017 that 'love is sharing a password,' and the executives are well aware consumers will not take it lightly.

'Make no mistake, I don’t think consumers are going to love it right out of the gate,' Co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors this month. He also reportedly said it was up to the company to make users see the value in the service.

In addition, Netflix also added an ad-based version for $6.99 a month in Novembe r, but it restricted some of its wide catalog on top of the ads.

Much like its rival, Hulu, who also has an ad-based service for $7.99 a month, Netflix was hoping to up its consumer base with the new addition.

The company also considered offering pay-per-view content, sources told the WSJ, but then backed out of it over fears it would become too complicated for viewers. Its original idea to introduce it was to put pressure on account holders to not share their passwords over fears their loved ones would purchase a show on their credit card.

They also reportedly axed the plan because it would make the platform too complicated for users, a practice they refer to in jest as Comcastification, a dig at the cable giant.

Netflix, which has 223million subscribers globally, will be the first to crack down on password sharing, but media executives don't believe they'll be the last to do it, the WSJ reported.

Netflix's market cap is around $130billion, but an analyst at Cowen Inc . estimated the company could generate an additional $721million in revenue in the US and Canada.

Cowen's estimate comes after it survey consumers who share an account with a person they don't live with and asked how they would respond to a $3 upcharge to continue.

'It’s a boost and it can definitely help, but it’s also a one-time boost,' Senior Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Niel Macker, told WSJ. He also told the outlet he doesn't think Netflix is taking into account how many consumers will flat out their subscriptions and the move will only boost the company temporarily.

A setback consumers and Netflix might find is when a person is traveling and trying to use their account, a source who was familiar with the internal discussions told WSJ.

One solution the company has reportedly considered is allowing consumers to notify Netflix when they are shifting geographic locations, such as people do with credit cards.

Netflix has not officially announced its plan to cut back on password sharing, nor has it set a price for consumers to add an additional household to their account.

YumaJoy
4d ago

What if your traveling?? this is ridiculous. if Netflix has money issues....stop putting people like obozo, and nutmeg on. get some new movies too

17
Jane Q. Public
4d ago

Netflix seems to forget that it's their customers that make their business. They also forget that customers have the power to take it away, too. Maybe they'll get that message when their already low subscription numbers plummet even more. There are so many other better streaming services. Some are even free. Netflix can take their shenanigans down the road.

18
The Detangler
4d ago

What about people with vacation homes. I’m not paying for two houses for sure. Maybe I’ll subscribe to a different streaming service.

8
