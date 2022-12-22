ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winter storm, high winds impact truckers making holiday deliveries

By Ryan Jenkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YeHw_0jrr5nM900

As truck drivers traverse across the state of Wisconsin and rush to meet holiday delivery deadlines, winter weather is forcing them to hit the brakes.

"High vehicles - you'll catch the wind and it will blow you around, and if you're empty and the wind is hard enough, then it will blow you over," said Randy Price, a truck driver who stopped for gas in Racine on his way to Chicago on Thursday morning.

Another driver agrees the wind is a big concern as the winter storm rocks Southeast Wisconsin.

"At 35-50 MPH gusts, nobody should be out trucking," said a truck driver we met named Wayne.

Truckers told TMJ4 News that the conditions throughout the state are treacherous and likely too dangerous for any driver to operate in, especially overnight and into Friday morning.

"If your truck can make $4,000 in a day and it cost $60,000 to get it out of a ditch, you probably should just shut it down," said Wayne.

Drivers throughout the morning shared similar feelings.

"Oh, you can tip over. Tires slide right off the road," said Charles Degraw.

Neal Kedzie, the President of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, said that the delays will mean the packages families might still be waiting on could take even longer to arrive.

"It will be inevitable that some of the deliveries will get delayed," said Kedzie.

Kedzie adds that when drivers are forced to put their rigs in park, the impact is felt by the state's entire economy.

"For retailers and others, you're looking at a loss of about $30 per hour for every power unit, that means a tractor-trailer, for that time loss. You add that up by thousands of trucks, literally, that are traversing the roads of Wisconsin alone each day -- that ends up being a huge huge impact. It's a huge kick in the teeth to the retailers and you know the consumers suffer each day," said Kedzie.

For drivers, the impact is felt on a personal level too.

"It means time away from your family. This is Christmas and it's kind of hard. You want to be home with your family," said Price.

At the end of the day, safety first.

"It's not worth your life or somebody else's life. It's not worth it. You know the load can always get delivered tomorrow," said Degraw.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
boreal.org

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Staying in the deep freeze… for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Warmer air on the way to close out 2022

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clouds will gradually increase through the night as a quick moving system arrives from the northwest. Lows will cool into the single digits with a light westerly wind. Tuesday: A light wintry mix or snow showers will favor the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Dangerous Wind Chill Forecast For This Morning

Forecasters are warning of dangerous wind chill in southern Wisconsin. Wind chill temperatures could drop to 25 degrees-below-zero this morning. The winds should ease up later in the day, and some snow is expected tonight. Temperatures are expected to warm up back into the 40s by Thursday, and Madison should start off the new year with mild temperatures.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Warm-up in sight!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'

RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult

MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com

Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Major Winter Storm Update

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
WISCONSIN STATE
KEYC

WEATHER ALERT: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday

Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day, so there will still be areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. It is still dangerously cold, too. The wind chill will remain in the -20° to -30° range throughout the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy