Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 incumbents file non-candidacy on West Bend School Board
December 26, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Three incumbents have filed non-candidacy papers for the April 2023 election. Friday, December 23 at 5 p.m. was the deadline to file noncandidacy paperwork. Superintendent Jennifer Wimmer indicated four candidates have filed declarations of candidacy, with other sets of paperwork...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Volunteer opportunity evolves into lifelong opportunity | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – Lifelong friendships have blossomed for Joy Bartell and Sharon Linstrom while working together at Cedar Communitys’ Gift Shop at the Cedar Lake Campus. Sharon moved into a Cedar Community independent living home in 2012 and Joy followed in 2015. Both became volunteers for the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
HISTORY VIDEO | Memories of working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – In an effort to preserve the history of West Bend and Washington County, WI, we dive into the archives and an interview with Arlene Fechter as she remembers working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel. Arlene and two other women operated the Mermac Hotel...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wishing a Happy 99th Birthday to this Christmas Day Baby
West Bend, WI – “I want to live to be 100,” said Allan Kieckhafer on Christmas Eve, the day before his 99th birthday. As a proud Navy veteran, Kieckhafer spent over 40 years as a member of the Memorial Day services committee for the City of West Bend and performed the role of Master of Ceremonies for many years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories
West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Carl Koepke, 86, of Kewaskum, WI
December 26, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Carl Koepke, 86, was carried home to heaven, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. He is celebrating his Eternal victory with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Carl was born in the Town of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Find your new forever home at Maple Fields in Jackson, Wi
Jackson, Wi – Maple Fields is one of Jackson’s newest neighborhoods. Maple Fields is currently featuring 5 homesites in a secluded cul-de-sac. Jackson is one of the fastest growing villages in Washington County. From land acquisition through completed community, Neumann Developments, Inc. cultivates real estate into thriving neighborhoods where people can live comfortably and enjoy the natural environment for years to come.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Creation vs. Evolution at the House of Prayer in Kewaskum
Kewaskum, WI – Creation vs. Evolution monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the House of Prayer, 100 S. Clinton Street, in Kewaskum. This is a great evening for believer and nonbeliever alike. Bring your doubts, bring your questions, bring your curiosity, get equipped to respond and learn why evolution has been called “a fairy tale for grownups.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
FLASHBACK VIDEO: Closing the register at Sonny’s Party & Variety in Slinger
Slinger, WI – It was January 2017 when Harold ‘Sonny’ Meissner Jr. announced he was officially closing up shop at Sonny’s Party & Variety in Slinger. Meissner said he wanted to thank his customers who stuck with him since he opened in 1974. Listen in as the register rings up an old-school sale in the background.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Psst…. Have you seen the forecast with near 50 predicted for Thursday, December 29?
Washington Co., Wi – It’s a heck of a way to close out 2022 but the National Weather Service is predicting a breakout from the deep freeze later this week…. with temps possibly in the 50s. Partly sunny and mid-30s on Wednesday and by Thursday it could...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Tracking Santa and his sleigh on Christmas Eve
Washington Co., WI – If you’d like to check in on Santa’s progress, click HERE for the official NORAD Santa tracking sight. Pretty fun to see Santa’s travels and check out how much of the country there is to explore.
Comments / 0