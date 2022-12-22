Slinger, WI – It was January 2017 when Harold ‘Sonny’ Meissner Jr. announced he was officially closing up shop at Sonny’s Party & Variety in Slinger. Meissner said he wanted to thank his customers who stuck with him since he opened in 1974. Listen in as the register rings up an old-school sale in the background.

