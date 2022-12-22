ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Hill

House ends Congress by passing $1.7 trillion funding package

The House passed a mammoth $1.7 trillion omnibus package on Friday, capping off weeks of drama to lock down government funding for the next fiscal year. The bill passed largely along party lines, 225-201-1, a day after the Senate approved the bill in a bipartisan vote. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for…
WASHINGTON STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Local projects funded in $1.7 billion government funding package

Congress passed the $1.7 billion government funding package on Friday, sending it to Biden's desk for his signature. The bill passed with a 225-201 vote. Republican Congressman Ken Calvert voted against the bill, while Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz voted for it. Statement from Rep. Calvert: “Americans understand that when Congress jams through an omnibus 4,000 The post Local projects funded in $1.7 billion government funding package appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
WGME

Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
MAINE STATE
VIRGINIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
defpen

Congressman Donald McEachin Passes Away At 61

On November 29, U.S. Representative Donald McEachin reportedly passed away at 61 years old. The Democratic congressman was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2013. “We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said. “Valiantly, for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

$22.5M for Cobb, $5M for Dobbins included in final federal spending bill

Cobb County’s federal representatives have secured $22.5 million worth of federal earmarks in Congress’ final federal spending bill, which was unveiled this week. The earmarks — officially known as “community project funding” — include a bevy of transportation improvements, along with $5 million for Marietta’s Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Federal lawmakers had originally submitted nearly $73 million in funding requests for projects in the county, with $31.7 million of that...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Hill

McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
Kansas Reflector

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

OLD Senate reaches deal on $1.7T package, pushing toward passage

The Senate appeared back on track Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine after lawmakers reached agreement on a final series of votes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had an agreement to consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be subject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally dooming them to failure in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.“It's taken a while, but it is worth it," Schumer said...
ARIZONA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Spending bill: Senate debate trying to cut emergency funds for summer food aid

The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being discussed in the Senate on Wednesday is a major victory for child nutrition advocates, but it comes at a cost. During the summer months, the measure would make healthful meals more accessible to millions of children. To offset the cost of the expanded benefits, however, Congress will slash funding for food assistance programs for Americans who are food insecure.
WSET

El Paso city leaders extend disaster declaration for migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — The El Paso City Council on Friday voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Mayor Oscar Leeser made the declaration Saturday, saying that he believed conditions were becoming dangerous for migrants and El...
EL PASO, TX

