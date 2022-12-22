Read full article on original website
KUTV
Senate passes Lee amendment keeping pay, benefits flowing to family of Lt. Ridge Alkonis
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUTV) — An amendment proposed by Utah Sen. Mike Lee ordering the Secretary of the Navy to continue paying salary and benefits to the family of an imprisoned Navy lieutenant has passed the Senate. The amendment to a federal spending bill, which keeps financial support flowing to...
House ends Congress by passing $1.7 trillion funding package
The House passed a mammoth $1.7 trillion omnibus package on Friday, capping off weeks of drama to lock down government funding for the next fiscal year. The bill passed largely along party lines, 225-201-1, a day after the Senate approved the bill in a bipartisan vote. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for…
Local projects funded in $1.7 billion government funding package
Congress passed the $1.7 billion government funding package on Friday, sending it to Biden's desk for his signature. The bill passed with a 225-201 vote. Republican Congressman Ken Calvert voted against the bill, while Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz voted for it. Statement from Rep. Calvert: “Americans understand that when Congress jams through an omnibus 4,000 The post Local projects funded in $1.7 billion government funding package appeared first on KESQ.
CNBC
House passes massive $858 billion defense bill that would scrap military Covid vaccine mandate, teeing up Senate vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
WGME
Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers
WASHINGTON — Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. “In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative...
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Congressman Donald McEachin Passes Away At 61
On November 29, U.S. Representative Donald McEachin reportedly passed away at 61 years old. The Democratic congressman was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2013. “We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said. “Valiantly, for...
Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.
$22.5M for Cobb, $5M for Dobbins included in final federal spending bill
Cobb County’s federal representatives have secured $22.5 million worth of federal earmarks in Congress’ final federal spending bill, which was unveiled this week. The earmarks — officially known as “community project funding” — include a bevy of transportation improvements, along with $5 million for Marietta’s Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Federal lawmakers had originally submitted nearly $73 million in funding requests for projects in the county, with $31.7 million of that...
McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
OLD Senate reaches deal on $1.7T package, pushing toward passage
The Senate appeared back on track Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine after lawmakers reached agreement on a final series of votes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had an agreement to consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be subject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally dooming them to failure in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.“It's taken a while, but it is worth it," Schumer said...
Spending bill: Senate debate trying to cut emergency funds for summer food aid
The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being discussed in the Senate on Wednesday is a major victory for child nutrition advocates, but it comes at a cost. During the summer months, the measure would make healthful meals more accessible to millions of children. To offset the cost of the expanded benefits, however, Congress will slash funding for food assistance programs for Americans who are food insecure.
These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus
Senators on Thursday added a list of amendments to a sweeping 4,155-page government funding bill that now heads to the House. During the hours-long voting session, senators voted on a series of 15 amendments, ranging from measures that sought to extend a Trump-era immigration policy to legislation aimed at expanding protections for breastfeeding workers. The $1.7…
WSET
El Paso city leaders extend disaster declaration for migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — The El Paso City Council on Friday voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Mayor Oscar Leeser made the declaration Saturday, saying that he believed conditions were becoming dangerous for migrants and El...
Three key questions ahead of House omnibus vote after Senate strikes $1.7T spending deal
The omnibus funding bill is heading to the House on Friday, where it is expected to pass just hours before a government shutdown kicks in.
WTOP
Maryland or Virginia? Fight over FBI headquarters emerges as sticking point in funding bill
The battle between Maryland and Virginia to become the new home of FBI headquarters is intensifying in Congress — and was a sticking point for lawmakers, as they continue to work on a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that needs to pass to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers finally agreed...
