The Oakland Press
Troy Athens students organize charitable drives to help less fortunate
Troy Athens High School students recently organized several charitable drives to benefit the less fortunate. Athens High School Project Lead and Student Council jointly sponsored a coat drive to benefit Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Coats for the Cold program. Students and families donated 130 coats that the Sheriff’s Office will distribute to the needy.
Meals on Wheels serves Christmas dinner to 5000 seniors across metro Detroit
Early Sunday morning, the Detroit Area Agency on Aging kicked off its annual Holiday Meals on Wheels program, with hundreds of volunteers packing and distributing meals to seniors across metro Detroit
The Oakland Press
A Christmas miracle: Macomb mom blessed with a son and being cancer free
Most boys his age want a teddy bear or Tonka truck for Christmas but not Niko May. This little 2-year-old, whose spirit emanates kindness and joy, asked Santa for a Boston Whaler. “We’re boaters,” said Katie May, 34, of Macomb Township, while watching her son entertain the press gathered at...
Meet a local family of 3 who share the same birthday – a 1 in 133,000 odds
Maril Milton and Maya Daniel were born on the same day, and over the weekend, had a son who was also born on the same day, which is a 1 in 133,000 odds.
The Oakland Press
Enjoying a clear-eyed at Christmas
Anita Laws is happy this Christmas for many reasons. For starters, the Pontiac resident knows what day it is. At 54, Laws said, she’s missed a lot of holidays because she was mired in addiction and rarely aware of the date. The day Laws was born, medical tests showed...
Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?
The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
The Oakland Press
Hana’s Garden set to break ground in 2023
The family of Hana St. Juliana announced plans to create Hana’s Garden, a space designed to honor her and three other teens who died in the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School. The garden will be the first project of the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund,...
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
WNEM
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Barnes & Noble offering 50% hardcover books
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get yourself a late Christmas present from Barnes & Noble. The bookstore chain is again hosting its hardcover book sale. All hardcovers are 50% in-store through Tuesday, with some titles also on sale online. There are also deals on toys, games, vinyl, journals, and more. Find...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 25 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 28, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Beaumont...
michiganradio.org
A Michigan nonprofit provides ‘Fresh Start’ for people living with mental illness
Starting in January, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Fresh Start will open its doors to more people experiencing mental health illnesses in Washtenaw County. Fresh Start uses a “clubhouse” model to provide non-clinical services to people needing, or who have needed, mental health services. It was a part of the extended services offered through Washtenaw Community Mental Health services, and was originally a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services program.
The Oakland Press
Sponge hosting all-star benefit concert ‘Songs of Hope’ for Pope Francis Center
The Detroit rock band Sponge is continuing its giving relationship to the city’s Pope Francis Center this week. The group — best known for its mid-90s hits “Plowed” and “Molly (Sixteen Candles Down the Drain)” — will perform a Songs of Hope acoustic benefit concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar, 23218 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. Sponge will be joined by Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pope, Academy and Grammy Award Winner Luis Resto and Mike Skill of the Romantics, and the show will be recorded for a subsequent live album.
Nonprofit working to get unsheltered people into shelters during storm
As a winter storm brought heavy winds, bitter cold temperatures and shut down schools and offices throughout metro Detroit, a team of volunteers braved the cold to find people unsheltered.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Good deeds are plentiful in Algonac this holiday season
“Quiet Christmas” and Goodfellows projects soar. Food and toy giveaways plus special visits with Santa were all on the agenda for non-profits in Algonac this Christmas season. The local non-profit volunteer-based group, Algonac Alive, and the Downriver Goodfellows were working overtime for families in need over the last few...
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff announces new scholarship for Oxford students
Some Oxford students have the promise of a brighter future with the announcement of a new scholarship from the Oakland County Deputy Sheriffs Association/Family Benevolent Fund. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced five scholarships of $500 for Oxford students in school on Nov. 30, 2021, who plan on attending Oakland Community College.
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
The Oakland Press
Fire seriously damages Milford home
A Christmas Eve house fire displaced a family, according to Milford Fire Chief Thomas Moore. He said firefighters were called to 550 Heritage Drive in the Village of Milford just after 1 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. No one was hurt, he said, adding that the home is not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
