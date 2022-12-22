ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Troy Athens students organize charitable drives to help less fortunate

Troy Athens High School students recently organized several charitable drives to benefit the less fortunate. Athens High School Project Lead and Student Council jointly sponsored a coat drive to benefit Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Coats for the Cold program. Students and families donated 130 coats that the Sheriff’s Office will distribute to the needy.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Enjoying a clear-eyed at Christmas

Anita Laws is happy this Christmas for many reasons. For starters, the Pontiac resident knows what day it is. At 54, Laws said, she’s missed a lot of holidays because she was mired in addiction and rarely aware of the date. The day Laws was born, medical tests showed...
PONTIAC, MI
US 103.1

Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?

The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Hana’s Garden set to break ground in 2023

The family of Hana St. Juliana announced plans to create Hana’s Garden, a space designed to honor her and three other teens who died in the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School. The garden will be the first project of the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund,...
WNEM

4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Barnes & Noble offering 50% hardcover books

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get yourself a late Christmas present from Barnes & Noble. The bookstore chain is again hosting its hardcover book sale. All hardcovers are 50% in-store through Tuesday, with some titles also on sale online. There are also deals on toys, games, vinyl, journals, and more. Find...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Dec. 25 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 28, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Beaumont...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

A Michigan nonprofit provides ‘Fresh Start’ for people living with mental illness

Starting in January, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Fresh Start will open its doors to more people experiencing mental health illnesses in Washtenaw County. Fresh Start uses a “clubhouse” model to provide non-clinical services to people needing, or who have needed, mental health services. It was a part of the extended services offered through Washtenaw Community Mental Health services, and was originally a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services program.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sponge hosting all-star benefit concert ‘Songs of Hope’ for Pope Francis Center

The Detroit rock band Sponge is continuing its giving relationship to the city’s Pope Francis Center this week. The group — best known for its mid-90s hits “Plowed” and “Molly (Sixteen Candles Down the Drain)” — will perform a Songs of Hope acoustic benefit concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar, 23218 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. Sponge will be joined by Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pope, Academy and Grammy Award Winner Luis Resto and Mike Skill of the Romantics, and the show will be recorded for a subsequent live album.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Good deeds are plentiful in Algonac this holiday season

“Quiet Christmas” and Goodfellows projects soar. Food and toy giveaways plus special visits with Santa were all on the agenda for non-profits in Algonac this Christmas season. The local non-profit volunteer-based group, Algonac Alive, and the Downriver Goodfellows were working overtime for families in need over the last few...
ALGONAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser

A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
FRASER, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff announces new scholarship for Oxford students

Some Oxford students have the promise of a brighter future with the announcement of a new scholarship from the Oakland County Deputy Sheriffs Association/Family Benevolent Fund. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced five scholarships of $500 for Oxford students in school on Nov. 30, 2021, who plan on attending Oakland Community College.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Fire seriously damages Milford home

A Christmas Eve house fire displaced a family, according to Milford Fire Chief Thomas Moore. He said firefighters were called to 550 Heritage Drive in the Village of Milford just after 1 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. No one was hurt, he said, adding that the home is not...
MILFORD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
DETROIT, MI

