foxla.com
Nursing student hit, killed by driver doing donuts during LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a woman in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
foxla.com
Man hit by stray bullet in Long Beach expected to survive
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. "He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body and observed that he had been struck by gunfire," the Long Beach Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Woman hit and killed during Hyde Park street takeover
A woman in her twenties was hit and killed while she was walking near a street takeover in Hyde Park. A driver was doing donuts when they lost control.
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly squatting in Culver City home under construction
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday. Police received a call Friday regarding people inside a residence under construction in the 4100 block of Irving Place, the Culver City Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death by relative in Compton on Christmas
COMPTON, Calif. - A man lost his life on Christmas after he was stabbed by a family member in Compton, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Arriving LASD deputies found...
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
foxla.com
OC Sheriffs find body of missing San Juan Capistrano woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Orange County Sheriff's search and rescue teams believe they have found the body of a San Juan Capistrano woman who was reported missing last week. Shirley "Jean" Airth was 94 years old. She was last seen on Dec. 18, leaving her San Juan Capistrano home...
foxla.com
Native Americans call for tribal burial of P-22 at Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES - Discussions continue over what will be done with the remains of Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion P-22. The popular cat was euthanized Dec. 17 after it was discovered that the 12-year-old had been suffering from chronic health problems and severe injuries. On Friday, the remains of P-22...
foxla.com
Families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator on Christmas Eve
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Orange County firefighters rescued two families from a hotel elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve. Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called out to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, for reports that an elevator had gotten stuck.
foxla.com
Christmas Eve hit-and-run: Community activist killed in front of her kids in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A woman, whose loved ones remember her as an active member of the community, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Broadway and 88th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to LAPD, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend had just loaded four of her children into her car and as she was getting ready to hop into the vehicle herself, she was hit by another car traveling at a high rate of speed.
foxla.com
No-burn order extended through Tuesday in much of SoCal
LOS ANGELES - The South Coast Air Quality Management District Monday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least...
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
foxla.com
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target released from hospital ahead of the holidays
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy who was one of two people attacked in a downtown Los Angeles Target store last month is home for the holidays now after being released from the hospital Friday. Brayden Medina has been in the hospital since mid-November after he was stabbed in the...
foxla.com
Pipe-wielding man shot by Westminster police, critically injured
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A metal pipe-wielding homeless man was critically injured after being shot by Westminster police officers after he allegedly attempted to hit officers with the weapon Saturday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda...
foxla.com
Group of women steals safe from Orange grocery store
ORANGE, Calif. - The search is on for a group of women accused of stealing a safe at a grocery store in Orange. Earlier in the week, the Orange Police Department shared surveillance video of five suspects, one of them distracting the employees at the grocery store while the others looked for – and then running off – with the business' safe.
foxla.com
Busy travel day clashes with leftover weather delays at LAX, SoCal airports
LOS ANGELES - Monday is expected to be another busy travel day at airports nationwide as millions of Americans are headed home after Christmas. The busy travel day combined with the leftover issues from a mass winter storm could be a recipe for disaster. Officials said nearly 3,000 flights were canceled on Christmas Day and those travelers hoped to get on new flights.
foxla.com
Cancelations, delays cause Christmas chaos for travelers
LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of travelers had their plans thrown into chaos at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, as severe weather swept through the country on Christmas. Dave Fleming and his family were going to go to Reno, Nevada, for a ski trip, but after hours and hours of...
foxla.com
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target discharged from hospital before Christmas
Braden Medina had been in the hospital since mid-November after being stabbed in a downtown Los Angeles Target store. He was released from the hospital Friday.
foxla.com
Baldwin Park woman wins $300,000 Christmas jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
TEMECULA, Calif. - Looks like Santa decided to deliver an extra special present to one Baldwin Park woman at Pechanga Resort Casino on Christmas before heading home to the North Pole. The lucky winner, who did not want to be identified, hit the $300,000 jackpot while playing the 5 times-10...
foxla.com
Christmas in LA: List of church services, help for homeless
LOS ANGELES - Christmas in Los Angeles County Sunday will include the customary Masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and poor. English-language Christmas Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 8 a.m....
