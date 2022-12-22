ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WALB 10

Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents woke up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Georgia prepares for rollout of electric vehicle plug-in network

ATLANTA — Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake for the state’s future embrace of electric vehicles going into the new legislative session in January as Georgia pursues ways to boost the economy through a growing green industry. The Georgia Public Service Commission last week approved a...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition

Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
ALBANY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Light snow possible this evening in Cobb County and other metro counties

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other metro Atlanta counties on Monday, December 26 due to the possibility of light snow in the region. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “…LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some

EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
EAST POINT, GA
WJBF

Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water

South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
GEORGIA STATE

