WRDW-TV
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as counties deal with winter weather impacts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency for Georgia as several counties continue to deal with the effects of dangerously cold weather. The emergency declaration allows state resources to become available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane...
WALB 10
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents woke up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
WRDW-TV
‘It just wasn’t enough’: Aiken family left without water for days after pipe breaks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he’s extending the state of emergency because of the winter weather we’re seeing. Homeowners are trying to find the parts they need to fix busted and frozen pipes. We found a lot of frustrated people looking for quick fixes.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia prepares for rollout of electric vehicle plug-in network
ATLANTA — Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake for the state’s future embrace of electric vehicles going into the new legislative session in January as Georgia pursues ways to boost the economy through a growing green industry. The Georgia Public Service Commission last week approved a...
wfxl.com
State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition
Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast | Frigid tonight, flurries possible Monday as we warm above freezing!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Under lots of sunshine, temperatures climbed above the freezing mark across much of North Georgia earlier today. Atlanta topped-out at 37° just before 4 p.m. Now that the sun has set, temperatures are tumbling. Another hard freeze is in the forecast tonight. Actual...
cobbcountycourier.com
Light snow possible this evening in Cobb County and other metro counties
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other metro Atlanta counties on Monday, December 26 due to the possibility of light snow in the region. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “…LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG...
WRDW-TV
“Extremely cold weather” has Dominion Energy asking South Carolinians to conserve energy
CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a Christmas Eve press release, Dominion Energy is asking South Carolinians to conserve energy through at least December 27. They say they are experiencing high demand for their electrical system and that they may need to implement a controlled ‘load shed’ which may result in brief outages.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some
EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
Gas prices in Georgia continue to fall despite holiday travel surge
The price of gasoline in Georgia continued to drop this week despite the surge in holiday travel.
Dismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend
While the back-to-back holiday weekends are only a week apart, metro Atlanta’s weather conditions for the celebrations w...
wgac.com
South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water
South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
cobbcountycourier.com
Christmas Day: Wind chill advisory until 11 a.m., abnormally low temperatures through Monday
The National Weather Service wind chill advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia continues through 11 a.m. this morning, Christmas Day. The abnormally low temperatures will continue through tomorrow. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
Atlanta Daily World
Over 150 million Americans Impacted By Arctic Blast, How To Protect Your Home And Stay Warm
Over 150 million Americans are being impacted as a severe arctic blast makes it way across the nation. While some states in the Midwest is experiencing temperatures below 30 degrees, the Northeast and South is enduring temperatures in the single digits. In Georgia, the frigid temperatures and high winds have...
Residents change holiday plans after pipes burst, flooding due to freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Many Georgians are cleaning up flooding or finding a new place to sleep after pipes burst across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several people who are heading into Christmas in the cold and dark. And it’s not just homes and businesses in DeKalb...
