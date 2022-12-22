ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Where to Celebrate New Years Eve in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three, two, one...Happy New Years!. Whether you'd like to dress up or stay cozy, here are some events in your area you can attend to celebrate on New Years Eve. Sacramento. Welcome to Gatsby's House! This Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party is for the movers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Local Muslim group feeds the homeless every Dec. 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeding the unhoused community on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition for several dozen members of the local Muslim community, who come out to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes to prepare and serve a holiday meal. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Sana Iqbal wouldn't normally be up at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento sheriff settles suit over immigrant transfers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Immigrant advocates have settled a lawsuit against Sacramento County that accused the sheriff's department of illegally turning over arrested immigrants to federal deportation authorities. A settlement was reached this month between a Sacramento resident and two nonprofit groups and the sheriff's department, the American Civil Liberties...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook's corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world's largest social media platform allowed millions of its users' personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump's victorious presidential campaign in 2016. Terms of...
MENLO PARK, CA
ABC10

Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody. According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October. All calls...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Students at Sacramento City schools could return to indoor masking after winter break

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If COVID-19 levels stay the same as they are, students with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) could be returning to class in masks. In a news release, the district advised parents that Sacramento County moved into the high community transmission level for COVID-19. According to data provided by the district, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 killed in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Local Kaiser Permanente nurse in Qatar shares challenges of holidays overseas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas just days away, tens of thousands of military men and women will be missing the holiday here at home and, instead, saving lives overseas. Major George McEnroe is one of them. The husband and father of two is a registered nurse and is stationed in Qatar with the Air Force. He's hoping that people in the U.S. will keep those overseas in their hearts this holiday season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy