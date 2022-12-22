Read full article on original website
Thousands of bags sit in Sacramento International Airport as flight cancelations soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The aftermath from a massive winter storm is causing nationwide chaos for travelers trying to catch a flight on the day after Christmas, especially those booked on Southwest Airlines, who accounted for a vast majority of cancelations. Tracking site FlightAware says about 67% of Southwest’s scheduled...
Where to Celebrate New Years Eve in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three, two, one...Happy New Years!. Whether you'd like to dress up or stay cozy, here are some events in your area you can attend to celebrate on New Years Eve. Sacramento. Welcome to Gatsby's House! This Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party is for the movers...
'I have zero regrets, nothing but thanks' | CHP Commissioner Amanda ray on her retirement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In November 2020, race battles were being fought outside the State Capitol and Governor Gavin Newsom had just sworn in the first Black woman to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation, the California Highway Patrol. Just a few years later, Commissioner Amanda Ray announced her retirement.
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
Local Muslim group feeds the homeless every Dec. 24
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeding the unhoused community on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition for several dozen members of the local Muslim community, who come out to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes to prepare and serve a holiday meal. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Sana Iqbal wouldn't normally be up at...
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
Northern Californians remain prepared after 2017 river flooding
ELK GROVE, Calif. — On Monday afternoon, David Edwards stopped by Sheldon Ace Hardware in Elk Grove, using the day to prepare for coming rain. “I live near Laguna Creek, [which] usually floods,” said Edwards, who lives in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County. “Now I'm just going...
Sacramento sheriff settles suit over immigrant transfers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Immigrant advocates have settled a lawsuit against Sacramento County that accused the sheriff's department of illegally turning over arrested immigrants to federal deportation authorities. A settlement was reached this month between a Sacramento resident and two nonprofit groups and the sheriff's department, the American Civil Liberties...
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook's corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world's largest social media platform allowed millions of its users' personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump's victorious presidential campaign in 2016. Terms of...
Sacramento group holds candlelight vigil in honor of 160+ homeless who died in 2022
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness honored the more than 160 homeless residents who died this year. The group held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night outside of Sacramento City Hall to read their names and push for change. It was held in recognition of the unhoused residents who have died this year.
Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody. According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October. All calls...
Students at Sacramento City schools could return to indoor masking after winter break
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If COVID-19 levels stay the same as they are, students with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) could be returning to class in masks. In a news release, the district advised parents that Sacramento County moved into the high community transmission level for COVID-19. According to data provided by the district, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62.
Stockton officers and volunteers bring toys, smiles to neighborhoods touched by violence
STOCKTON, Calif. — For a 23rd year Saturday, the sounds and sights of police sirens brought smiles to some Stockton neighborhoods as police officers, volunteers and Santa delivered toys and gifts to nearly 20 families touched by violent crime. The Stockton Police Department's 23rd Annual Officer Matt Smith Christmas...
Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.
1 killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
93 homeless persons died in Sacramento County in the first half of this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 93 people died while living on the streets of Sacramento County in the first half of this year, according to the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. The coalition released its new report this week. The deaths were reported between Jan. 1 through July 31 of...
Intel plans about 200 layoffs in January, including at Folsom campus
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation plans to lay off approximately 200 employees in early 2023. The mass layoff will take place at two of its locations, including the Folsom and Santa Clara campus. The technology company plans to remove about 111 employees at its Folsom location and 90 at...
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's estranged husband extradited
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s estranged husband has been extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that Thomas O’Donnell left Sacramento Thursday. He’s scheduled...
Local Kaiser Permanente nurse in Qatar shares challenges of holidays overseas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas just days away, tens of thousands of military men and women will be missing the holiday here at home and, instead, saving lives overseas. Major George McEnroe is one of them. The husband and father of two is a registered nurse and is stationed in Qatar with the Air Force. He's hoping that people in the U.S. will keep those overseas in their hearts this holiday season.
