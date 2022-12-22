Read full article on original website
bsquarebulletin.com
Animal accord for Bloomington, Monroe County, Ellettsville, gets routine OK from city council
Even if Bloomington and Monroe county government officials have recently been fighting like cats and dogs about topics like the convention center expansion, they have for several years settled into a pattern of uncontroversial cooperation for the sheltering of homeless animals. At its last meeting of the year, on Dec....
WTHI
Inmate dies in Vigo County jail; no foul play suspected
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Vigo county jail was found dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office identified the inmate as 29-year-old Adam Bryant. The sheriff's office says Bryant was in the cell by himself when they found him. Police said they immediately contacted emergency services. There...
WTHI
Brazil's mayor talks 2023 plans for the city
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local officials are looking ahead to a new year full of new projects and growth for their cities. Brazil, Indiana Mayor Brian Wyndham says the city is working on several improvement projects for 2023. This includes moving one of the city's main water lines to...
WTHI
Missing Greene County girl located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are asking you to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Caitlin Williams was last seen on Christmas around 11:00 P.M. at her home on Baseline Road in Bloomfield. She is described as 5'5" with...
Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a […]
WTHI
Greene County fire leaves one man dead
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. […]
Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
WTHI
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
WTHI
ISP warn drivers to be cautious after multiple accidents on interstate
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several days of freezing temperatures have led to some slick conditions. The Indiana State Police Putnamville post reported several minor crashes on I-70 Monday night. Police say a semi jack-knifed on I-70 in Putnam County. No one was injured, but they're reminding drivers to be careful and slow down.
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
People using warming center in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
readthereporter.com
HELP FIND DONALD MILLER
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
WTHI
Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington nixes zoning request for new jail, puts off purchase of Showers building as police HQ
The purchase of the western part of the Showers building, which also houses city hall, won’t be decided by Bloomington’s city council until next year. But in a separate action on Wednesday night, the council did effectively decide that the site of a new Monroe County jail will not be the county government’s first choice, which was an 87-acre piece of land in the southwestern corner of Bloomington.
Rising Flu/RSV/Covid cases in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Tis the season for cold and flu, and the Wabash Valley has seen its share. We visited Sullivan County Community Hospital to find out about the number of rising cases, and get advice on when it’s time to seek medical attention. Sullivan County Community Hospital 2020 North Section StreetSullivan, […]
Vigo County under travel advisory through Saturday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wintry weather hitting the area, the Vigo County Commissioners have declared a travel advisory for the county. What is beginning as rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix before changing over to snowfall as the cold air moves in Thursday evening. In response to this, the commissioners […]
