The purchase of the western part of the Showers building, which also houses city hall, won’t be decided by Bloomington’s city council until next year. But in a separate action on Wednesday night, the council did effectively decide that the site of a new Monroe County jail will not be the county government’s first choice, which was an 87-acre piece of land in the southwestern corner of Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO