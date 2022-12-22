ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Quentin, CA

49ers players visit San Quentin State Prison, bring in gifts to inmates' children

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Members of the San Francisco 49ers organization paid a visit to San Quentin State Prison earlier this week, the team announced in a press release.

The 49ers in attendance included Arik Armstead, Robbie Gould, Talanoa Hufanga, Spencer Burford, Oren Burks, Josh Johnson, Qwuantrezz Knight, T.Y. McGill, Curtis Robinson, Azeez Al-Shaair and Charlie Woerner. 49ers ownership, Jenna and Mara York, also visited the prison.

They brought in gifts for 40 of the incarcerated men’s children, nieces and nephews who were there during special visitation hours while the team was also present. Ownership, executives, players and coaches shopped for each of those children’s holiday wish lists, so the inmates could wrap the gifts and give them to their loved ones.

“What was unique for us as players is to come in and give them an opportunity to educate us on what they went through… things that I can teach my kids in order to help other people out,” Gould said.

"It was such an honor to host the 49ers at San Quentin for a social justice discussion and Christmas celebration," San Quentin State Prison Warden Ronald Broomfield said in the release. "Their generosity toward the children and families of those incarcerated was unmatched. Their willingness to take time out of their incredible season demonstrates the amazing character of the owners, players, coaches, chaplains and the organization as a whole. We are blessed to have the 49ers as part of the SQ community."

The 49ers are set to host the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium Saturday afternoon on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBS.

