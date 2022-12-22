Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news
It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news
The Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last season despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league. But during the offseason, they made some major roster additions to help bolster that offensive line, the most high-profile of which was former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’El Collins. Collins has been stellar this Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams
Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message
Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was clearly intended to motivate Brown and urged the former wide receiver not to “give in” in the face of criticism and adversity. Brady told Brown “you can handle it” and said he will make himself available if Brown needs him.
Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news
Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Saints just proved something fans have been preaching all season long
By now we all know just how this New Orleans Saints team wins football games. Well, it seems like we, the fans and media know, but the Saints themselves don’t. By just reading that first paragraph, you probably already know what I’m referring to, and, you are possibly triggered.
thecomeback.com
Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report
All signs seem to point to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton returning to the NFL sidelines very soon. The latest report confirms that not only is he planning a return, but he’s also already putting a coaching staff together. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Peyton is trying to assemble a coaching staff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to shocking Leonard Fournette admission
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge win on Sunday night over the Arizona Cardinals to keep their playoff hopes alive in the NFC. However, an admission from Buccaneers star running back Leonard Fournette after the game on social media may have put a damper on what otherwise was a terrific Christmas for Tampa fans. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Leonard Fournette admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL
Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: 'Get A Ring With The Bengals'
Cincinnati just lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster
Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches...
