FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke Energy: High winds from arctic blast could cause power outages
Company officials said Thursday that crews are preparing to respond if power is lost when winds up to 45 mph gust through the area topple trees.
chapelboro.com
The Road Ahead: Updates to NCDOT’s Plans for the VinFast Facility
Original plans from the N.C. Dept. of Transportation for the VinFast’s facility in Moncure showed the roads leading to the new electric vehicle plant utilizing eminent domain to take 27 homes, five businesses and Merry Oaks Baptist Church. NCDOT has made some adjustments to those plans in the wake...
cbs17
SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell
WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Restaurant-Related Roundup
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is revisiting some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. One of the recurrent features in the “Trending Stories” section of Chapelboro.com has...
Injuries reported after Interstate 40 crash closes lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes were closed on Interstate 40 in Alamance County after a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143 near Exit 143 for Alamance Road/NC 62. The closure began at around 2:33 p.m., and maps showed around four miles […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen wreck delays traffic, brings down traffic lights
A single-vehicle crash in Aberdeen on Thursday resulted in significant traffic delays and brought down utility lines and traffic lights. The wreck occurred just after 10 a.m. and resulted in delays for Moore County commuters. The wreck occurred at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and U.S. 1 near Tidal Wave...
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Widespread Traces of Lead Found in UNC Campus Water Fixtures
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is revisiting some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. What started as a learning exercise for some early college students rapidly turned...
Mom of North Carolina 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
chapelboro.com
Wastewater Worries: What’s With Pittsboro’s Sewer?
Pittsboro’s water and sewer problems are no secret. Contamination of the town’s water supply and the dueling realities of aggressive development and constrained water and sewer capacities have been documented for years. Still, in 2022, the town progressed on a number of key matters related to its water...
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Kimberly Jones
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Kimberly Jones, an English teacher at Chapel Hill High School and 2022-23 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Teacher of the Year, who has also been named the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Central Teacher of the Year, one of nine North Carolina Regional Teachers of the Year!
ABA Journal
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
cbs17
Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
cbs17
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
cbs17
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for two women who recently walked out of a local restaurant after eating — but did not pay. Police released photos of the two women — one of whom appeared to carry food out of the restaurant with her — earlier this month.
cbs17
Man arrested after walking away from Rocky Mount murder scene, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday night after police found him walking away from a murder scene. On Thursday night at 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street in reference to a shooting with injury. After arriving,...
WRAL
Men convicted in murder of Z'yon Person ordered to pay family $900K
The three men convicted of killing nine-year-old Z'yon Person in Durham must pay his family roughly $900,000 in restitution. The three men convicted of killing nine-year-old Z'yon Person in Durham must pay his family roughly $900,000 in restitution. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
