Raleigh, NC

cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Top Stories of 2022: Restaurant-Related Roundup

To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is revisiting some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community's experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. One of the recurrent features in the "Trending Stories" section of Chapelboro.com has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen wreck delays traffic, brings down traffic lights

A single-vehicle crash in Aberdeen on Thursday resulted in significant traffic delays and brought down utility lines and traffic lights. The wreck occurred just after 10 a.m. and resulted in delays for Moore County commuters. The wreck occurred at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and U.S. 1 near Tidal Wave...
ABERDEEN, NC
chapelboro.com

Wastewater Worries: What's With Pittsboro's Sewer?

Pittsboro's water and sewer problems are no secret. Contamination of the town's water supply and the dueling realities of aggressive development and constrained water and sewer capacities have been documented for years. Still, in 2022, the town progressed on a number of key matters related to its water...
PITTSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Kimberly Jones

This week's Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Kimberly Jones, an English teacher at Chapel Hill High School and 2022-23 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Teacher of the Year, who has also been named the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Central Teacher of the Year, one of nine North Carolina Regional Teachers of the Year!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Men convicted in murder of Z'yon Person ordered to pay family $900K

The three men convicted of killing nine-year-old Z'yon Person in Durham must pay his family roughly $900,000 in restitution. The three men convicted of killing nine-year-old Z'yon Person in Durham must pay his family roughly $900,000 in restitution. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
DURHAM, NC

