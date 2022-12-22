Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
High utility charges could derail MTA’s $1.1B electric bus transition
The MTA’s $1.1 billion plans to buy 500 new electric buses could be derailed unless New York state’s utility regulator cuts the authority slack on its electric bill, transit officials warned. Gov. Kathy Hochul and her appointed MTA leadership have touted ambitious plans to convert the entire fleet of 5,800 to electric power, beginning with the new purchase. But powering just the existing 15 electric buses currently costs two to three times diesel or natural gas, officials wrote in Dec. 6. comments submitted to the state Public Service Commission (PSC). State law signed by Hochul last year required the PSC to...
orangeandbluepress.com
$150 Property Tax Rebate For Fiscal Year 2023 in New York City
$150 Property Tax Rebate For Fiscal Year 2023 in New York City. Homeowners in New York City contribute a lot to our city’s neighborhoods, economy, and quality of our life. Because of this, Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Council are issuing property tax rebates worth $150 to qualified homeowners.
New Family Court law could change custody decisions in NY
LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island mother whose 2-year-old daughter was murdered six years ago during a court-ordered visit with the child’s father applauded Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on a new, Family Court law over Christmas weekend. “This is a landmark law,” Jacqueline Franchetti told PIX11 News. “For this to happen in New […]
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?
We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being. If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.
Brooklyn woman sues de Blasio, city after tripping over sidewalk outside his house
A Brooklyn woman is suing former Mayor Bill de Blasio after she tripped on the uneven sidewalk outside his house and knocked four dental crowns out of her mouth. Carole Kolb-King said in a Friday lawsuit that de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, their neighbors and the City of New York are to blame for the June accident. The suit claims they all knew that the sidewalk split at a hazardous junction between the 11th Street properties — but “willfully and negligently failed” to fix it. The filing alleges de Blasio and McCray had “actual and constructive notice” of “the dangerous nature”...
Rikers Island officers working 100-plus hours weekly, stuck sleeping in jail’s parking lot
This workload seems criminal. Guards on Rikers Island are so overworked that many clock in an average of more than 100 hours a week at the scandal-scarred jail complex, records show. Department of Correction officers like James Internicola are forced to pick up the load watching detainees as disgruntled staffers continue to quit and call in sick at unprecedented levels — and the number of violent incidents at Rikers continue to soar. Internicola, 55, a city corrections officer since 1996, worked 3,692 hours of overtime plus regular shifts during the fiscal year ending June 30 – or an average of 111...
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New Housing
Rockaway, Queens Governor Hochul Delivers Winter Storm UpdatePhoto byGovernor Kathy Hochul. Governor Kathy Hochul's government, city agencies (including the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), New York City Emergency Management, New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the City of New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), and the New York City Department of Social Services (DSS)) have been working nonstop, with no breaks, in this cold, on this holiday weekend away from their families. New Yorkers are grateful for the smart work, dedication, and commitment made by our civil servants to put in place a relocation plan for residents of Rockaway, Queens, living in basement housing.
Speed cameras often nab vehicle owned by NYC council’s transportation chairperson: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The city of speed cameras doesn’t have a blind eye for a car owned by one of New York’s most influential City Council officials. According to a Gothamist report, the family vehicle used by City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers, the city’s transportation committee chairperson, has been hit with 34 tickets since she took office in March 2021. Twenty-nine of those tickets are for speeding in school zones, “including one issued the day before Brooks-Powers was announced as chair of the Council’s transportation committee in January,” says the outlet.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show
Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
orangeandbluepress.com
Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill
The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Federal convictions will now lead to immediate firing for crooked New York pols
A new state law will automatically strip public officials of their jobs if they’re convicted of federal felonies — closing a loophole that’s existed for more than 35 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday to overcome a provision in federal law that says a conviction isn’t considered official until after sentencing, which often occurs many months after a guilty plea or jury verdict. Previously, only crooked officials convicted of felonies under state law were subject to automatic expulsion from the public payroll. The new law ensures “parity between the federal and state criminal procedure process while at the same time...
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
newyorkalmanack.com
NYS Public Authorities Debt Has Ballooned to $329 Billion
State and local public authorities reported debt outstanding totaling more than $329 billion in their most recently reported fiscal years, an increase of 23% ($61.5 billion) since 2017, according to a report released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Public authorities have an outsized impact in New York where...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Far Rockaway residents rally to help neighbors impacted by flooding
NEW YORK -- In Far Rockaway, Queens, coastal flooding stalled cars and flooded homes. Neighbors say it was the worst storm since Superstorm Sandy, but they refused to be beaten down.CBS2 saw firsthand how the community came together.On the dreariest of days, with waves pounding the coast and rain battering homes, CBS2 found warmth radiating from Beach 119th Street.It's where kind-hearted neighbors who dodged the storm's wrath came with hoses and sump pumps to help those who weren't as fortunate."In spite of everything that has happening, I believe you can still do some good," resident Bobby Zimmer said.READ MORE: First Alert...
City Limits
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.https://citylimits.org
Comments / 3