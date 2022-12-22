Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 25, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday December 25, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set for Manitowoc Man Accused of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Debit Card
A Manitowoc man who is accused of stealing from a girlfriend remains in custody after a bail hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit Court yesterday.. 22-year-old Hunter D. Van Roekel is on a probation hold, but had bail set at $2500 recognizance bond. He is to have no contact with the...
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
WBKO
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
94.3 Jack FM
Christmas Meal Tradition Continues In Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – We Care Meals provided its annual Christmas meal for anyone who wanted or needed it today at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. Many community members stepped up to either serve meals in person or deliver them to people’s homes. We Care Meals has served...
94.3 Jack FM
Holiday Season Rise At The Pump
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The price at the pump went up for the holiday travel season. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to Gas Buddy’s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring...
WBAY Green Bay
Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
wearegreenbay.com
Triangle Hill announces opening day for tubing, grand opening of Magic Carpet
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department has announced the opening day for tubing at Triangle Hill, with a special gift paired with the opening. Officials have announced the grand opening of the new Magic Carpet conveyer belt system, which will...
