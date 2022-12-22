ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Blood Bank ‘Holiday Heroes’ campaign continues

By Drew Miller
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The holiday season is in full swing and so is the spirit of giving, and the Community Blood Bank has invited members of public safety such as law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and veterans to donate part of its “Holiday Heroes” campaign.

Members of the community are encouraged to come donate at any of the times and locations below:

  • 12/27 North East: Sander’s Market – 109 N. Main St. North East, PA 16428 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • 12/29 McKean: St. Francis Usher’s Club – 9085 S Main St. McKean, PA 16426 4-7 p.m.
  • 12/29 Girard: Carpenters Union 420 – 42 Wall St. Girard, PA 16417 4-8 p.m.
  • 12/30 Girard: Rice Avenue Community Library – 705 Rice Ave. Girard, PA 16417 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Donors will receive a $10 gift card that can be redeemed on the blood bank’s online point store. Donors will also receive a special commemorative coin December 12-30.

Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule your appointment to donate blood.

